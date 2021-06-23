Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Iran says it's foiled sabotage drone attack on nuclear facility

By Zarrin Ahmed
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJzrd_0acvYMKo00
Iran's national flag hangs outside of a nuclear facility in Bushehr, Iran. File Photo by Maryam Rahmanianon/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Iranian state-run media reported on Wednesday that authorities have foiled a sabotage drone attack on its civilian nuclear program.

The attempt was aimed at a facility of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization early Wednesday, the reports said.

One of the reports was made by Nournews, which is believed to be closely connected to Iran's Supreme National Security Council. Social media channels linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also reported the averted attack.

The outlets, which included English-language news site PressTV, reported that there were no injuries or damage to the facility.

PressTV was one of dozens of Iranian news outlets that were blocked by U.S. authorities on Tuesday to stem the spread of disinformation in the United States, officials said.

It wasn't immediately reported who was behind the drone attack, which came just days after the election of Ebrahim Raisi as Iran's next president. Raisi called on the United States to lift sanctions and return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Raisi, who formally succeeds President Hassan Rouhani in August, has said any talks without first lifting U.S. sanctions related to the nuclear deal are a non-starter.

Community Policy
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
136K+
Followers
35K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Rouhani
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Sabotage#Atomic Energy#Foiled#Iranian#Nournews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Iran denies links to attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq, Syria

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran denied on Saturday U.S. accusations that Tehran supported attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, and condemned U.S. airstrikes on Iranian-backed militants there, state media reported. On Tuesday, the United States told the U.N. Security Council that it targeted Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Iranian presidential selection paves new path for nuclear extortion

Following a performative election on June 18, Iran will have a new president: the hard-line Ebrahim Raisi. Raisi’s rise will likely mean a different nuclear negotiating team after August in Vienna, where Iran and six world powers, including the United States, are working to revive the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
Middle Eastwtvbam.com

Iran says nuclear talks to be adjourned for consultations in capitals

VIENNA (Reuters) – Negotiators for Iran and six world powers will on Sunday adjourn talks on reviving their 2015 nuclear deal and return to respective capitals for consultations as remaining differences cannot be easily overcome, Iran’s delegation chief said. “We are now closer than ever to an agreement but the...
POTUSThe Guardian

US must guarantee it will not leave nuclear deal again, says Iran

A US guarantee that it will never unilaterally leave the Iran nuclear deal again is vital to a successful conclusion of talks in Vienna on the terms of Washington’s return to the agreement, the Iranian ambassador to the UN, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, has said. His comments are the clearest official signal...
Middle Eastwkzo.com

Israel says Iran’s Raisi extreme, committed to nuclear programme

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel on Saturday condemned Iran’s newly-elected president Ebrahim Raisi, saying he was its most extreme president yet and committed to quickly advancing Tehran’s nuclear programme. “Iran’s new president, known as the Butcher of Tehran, is an extremist responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranians. He is committed...
U.S. Politics101.9 KELO-FM

U.S. says disagreements on key issues remain in Iran nuclear talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – There are still disagreements on key issues between Iran and the world powers in talks to revive their 2015 nuclear deal, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday, adding that the final decision on the issue was up to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic instead of the newly elected president.
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

Iran Appoints Cleric Sanctioned By The West As New Judiciary Chief

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has appointed a hard-line cleric sanctioned by the West as the new chief of the judiciary, replacing President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, who was voted in last month. Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, gave the position to Raisi's deputy, 64-year-old hard-line cleric...
POTUSCNBC

Iran nuclear talks make progress in Vienna, diplomats say

Top diplomats said Sunday that further progress had been made at talks between Iran and global powers to try to restore a landmark 2015 agreement to contain Iranian nuclear development that was abandoned by the Trump administration. They said it was now up to the governments involved in the negotiations...
POTUSNPR

What Iran's New President Could Mean For The Iran Nuclear Deal

Diplomats from Russia, China, Germany, France, the European Union and Iran have been meeting on and off since last spring to try to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. That deal gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for limits on its nuclear program. Then President Trump reimposed those sanctions, and Iran started breaching those limits. The group of diplomats came together again yesterday, just a day after the Iranian government announced that hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi had won the presidential election. We're going to spend the next few minutes now talking with Vali Nasr about how all of this could affect the fate of an Iran nuclear deal. He's a professor of international affairs and Middle East studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.
Middle Eastfroggyweb.com

French minister says time running out on Iran nuclear talks

PARIS (Reuters) – Talks on Iran’s nuclear program need to end quickly because time is running out, French junior minister Franck Riester said on Wednesday. Riester told parliament that difficult decisions would need to be taken in coming days or weeks if negotiations do not advance. (Reporting by John Irish;...
Middle Eastkfgo.com

Russia says Iran nuclear deal is ‘within reach’ -TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said of Friday a nuclear deal with Iran is “within reach”, the TASS news agency cited him as saying. Iran and six world powers adjourned nuclear talks on Sunday for consultations in their capitals. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Iran Says Nuclear Deal Salvageable but Will Not Negotiate Forever

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said on Saturday it believes a reinstatement of its 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers is possible but warned that Tehran “will not negotiate forever”. "Out of a steadfast commitment to salvage a deal that the US tried to torpedo, Iran has been the most...