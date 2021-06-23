Iran says it's foiled sabotage drone attack on nuclear facility

Iran's national flag hangs outside of a nuclear facility in Bushehr, Iran. File Photo by Maryam Rahmanianon/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Iranian state-run media reported on Wednesday that authorities have foiled a sabotage drone attack on its civilian nuclear program.

The attempt was aimed at a facility of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization early Wednesday, the reports said.

One of the reports was made by Nournews, which is believed to be closely connected to Iran's Supreme National Security Council. Social media channels linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also reported the averted attack.

The outlets, which included English-language news site PressTV, reported that there were no injuries or damage to the facility.

PressTV was one of dozens of Iranian news outlets that were blocked by U.S. authorities on Tuesday to stem the spread of disinformation in the United States, officials said.

It wasn't immediately reported who was behind the drone attack, which came just days after the election of Ebrahim Raisi as Iran's next president. Raisi called on the United States to lift sanctions and return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Raisi, who formally succeeds President Hassan Rouhani in August, has said any talks without first lifting U.S. sanctions related to the nuclear deal are a non-starter.