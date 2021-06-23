Alex Morgan headlines USWNT 18-player roster for Tokyo Olympics; Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger left off list

Orlando Pride star Alex Morgan will lead the U.S. women’s national team to Tokyo for the postponed Olympic Games this summer, headlining an 18-player roster selected by coach Vlatko Andonovski.

The group includes familiar stars such as Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle along with Julie Ertz and Tobin Heath, who were previously questionable with injuries.

The team will kick off the Tokyo Olympics on July 21 with a rematch against Sweden, the team that eliminated the Americans from the 2016 Olympics.

A year later than previously planned, Morgan officially has completed her goal to return to the Olympic roster after giving birth to her daughter Charlie last summer.

Morgan originally planned to compete for a starting place with the U.S. women’s national team for the 2020 Olympics, which were set to start only two months after Charlie’s birth. The pandemic afforded the striker a longer recovery time.

The striker trained extensively through her pregnancy and ultimately made her return to the pitch in December while on loan with Tottenham. Morgan flew back into form with the Pride this season, scoring in the first four games of the regular season to lead the NWSL in goal production.

The Olympics were a launching point for Morgan’s stardom after she became the team’s breakout star of the 2012 Olympics. The striker tallied three goals and four assists in the tournament. Five of the goals she was involved with were game-winners.

Morgan will be part of a core group of American veterans eager to revenge the team’s early crash out of the 2016 Olympics. Two years after winning a second straight World Cup, the U.S. women’s national team is still seeking to become the only women’s team to win back-to-back World Cup and Olympic titles.

This will be the first major international tournament for Andonovski.

The coach took over the helm of the team in 2019, stepping in for Jill Ellis after her second straight World Cup victory. Andonovski is undefeated in his two years as coach with a 19-0-1 record.

Orlando Pride captains Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris were left off the roster after being not being called up to the national team since January when the Americans played a pair of friendlies at Exploria Stadium.

Krieger started the second match of that series against Colombia. Harris didn’t make the lineup for either match.

Harris and Krieger both were allocated by the United States for the 2021 season. This means the U.S. Soccer Federation will pay their salary for 2021 rather than the Pride.

Both players regularly featured for the U.S. women’s national team for over a decade. They won World Cup trophies together in 2015 and 2019. However, neither player has won an Olympic medal with the Americans.

Harris has not earned a call-up to an Olympic national team. Krieger earned a spot on the 2012 gold-medal team. However, she tore her ACL shortly before departure for London, dashing her hopes of competing in the tournament.

In goal for the Pride, Harris has been on a hot streak to start the 2021 season. The keeper averages 3.4 saves per game and stopped two penalty kicks during the Challenge Cup, earning multiple Save of the Week awards from the NWSL.

With the roster now announced, the U.S. women’s national team will prepare for the Olympics with a Send Off Series in East Hartford, Conn. The Americans will play Mexico on July 1 and 5 before departing for Tokyo.

Morgan and fellow NWSL players on the U.S. women’s national team players are expected to miss at least five NWSL games in July during the tournament. Orlando Pride star Marta was also called up for action to Brazil, and teammates Erin McLeod (Canada) and Ali Riley (New Zealand) are expected to compete in the tournament for their national teams.

The Olympics opening ceremony will take place on July 23 in Tokyo.

Full USWNT roster for Tokyo Olympics:

Goalkeepers (2): Adrianna Franch, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders (6): Abby Dahlkemper, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Kelley O’Hara

Midfielders (4): Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Kristie Mewis, Sam Mewis

Forwards (6): Tobin Heath, Rose Lavelle, Carli Lloyd, Christen Press, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan

Alternates (4): Jane Campbell, Casey Krueger, Catarina Macario, Lynn Williams

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com .