JCPS employees to receive stipend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – For overcoming obstacles due to the coronavirus pandemic, a $5,000 stipend will be given to Jefferson County Public School employees. JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio thanked employees in a letter saying, “You have played a role in making sure that our students are successful after the pandemic. Many of you have taken on extra responsibilities and gone above and beyond and will continue to always do what’s right for students.”