Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

6 Ways to Get Rid of Mold if You Have a Mold Allergy

By Denise Mann, MS
Posted by 
The Healthy
The Healthy
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If your sniffling and sneezing peaks during summer or early fall, or if you’ve that noticed your symptoms dovetail with that musty smell in your bathroom, you may be allergic to mold. Seasonal allergies to pollen or ragweed and year-round allergies to pet dander and dust mites are way more...

www.thehealthy.com
Community Policy
The Healthy

The Healthy

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Healthy is a health & wellness site dedicated to providing real, science-backed answers for your most important health questions and problems.

 https://www.thehealthy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allergy Treatment#Seasonal Allergies#Allergy Symptoms#Mold#Cladosporium#Penicillium#Alternaria#Md#National Jewish#Aaaai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Allergy
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Mold Exposure Tied to Worse COPD Outcomes

Mold may increase the risk for flare-ups and hospitalization with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Activities potentially leading to mold exposure are associated with adverse chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) outcomes, according to a study published online June 12 in Pulmonology. Chris Kosmidis, M.D.,...
Home & GardenKGUN 9

Mold Vs. Mildew: How To Tell The Difference And Get Rid Of Both

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Have you ever wondered what the difference is between mold and mildew? Mold and...
Home & Gardenmyprimetimenews.com

Tips to Fight Mold and Humidity

Now that the start of the summer is here, the warmer temperatures and heavy humidity have local families blasting air conditioning in their homes for relief. The problem– when we pump cold air through our home’s ducts- combined with warm, humid air on the outside- we create condensation and moisture that can lead to mold.
Healthkiss951.com

Will This Hiccup Cure Put An End To How You Get Rid Of Hiccups?

Just thinking about hiccups makes me think I’m about to get them. I often get them when I’m starving, making eating very tricky. The method I use to get rid of them is one that I sort of grew up with. It was explained to me as if it was a family secret that had been sort of tradition for many of my ancestors. When I was 9 or 10 and while my Grandma was visiting, I got the hiccups. She politely handed me a butter knife, a glass of water and told me to clock my nostrils with the flat end of the knife and drink all of the water. Sure enough it worked! I never had another problem for the next 10+ years. Then one day it didn’t work and it resulted in feeling like a weirdo.
HealthMedicineNet.com

What Is the Fastest Way to Get Rid of Sever’s?

Sever’s disease is a common heel injury seen in children. Adequate rest and over-the-counter (OTC) pain medications may help relieve Sever’s disease pain faster. Sever’s disease usually goes away once the growth plate has matured. However, if the child is suffering from heel pain, follow conservative treatment options, such as.
Home & Gardenocmomblog.com

Is There Mold in Your Bathroom? Here Are 5 Ways to Be Sure

Homeowners must take a proactive approach to protect their homes and assessing risks. Mold is a serious risk to residential properties, and if it gets out of control, it spreads throughout the home and increases the risk of respiratory illnesses. By reviewing five ways to check for mold, homeowners discover common areas and circumstances that cause mold.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

Dermatologists Say a Diluted Bleach Bath Is One of the Best Ways To Treat Chronic Eczema—Here’s How To Do It Safely

If you’ve endured a long struggle with eczema, chances are, you’ve tried almost every lotion and cream out there. While those products are often effective, the secret to soothing eczema may live in your cleaning supply cupboard, according to Caren Campbell, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in San Francisco. Dermatologists often recommend diluted a bleach bath to treat chronic eczema.
Skin CareCNET

What SPF sunscreen should you use?

Store shelves are lined with sunscreens touting 15, 30, 50, even 100 SPF, but the higher the number doesn't always mean you're getting better protection. In fact, it can even give you a false sense of security that leaves you with a nasty burn. So what number should you aim for? We've got the lowdown.
EnvironmentOccupational Health Safety

Environmental Health Experts Provide Guidance to Prevention Against Mold

Ability for protection from mold-related and safety problems relies on knowledge of prevention and addressing sources of moisture. The Association for Scientists and Professionals (AIHA) is committed to preserving and ensuring occupational and environmental health and safety (OEHS) in the workplace and community. AIHA published a free resource for consumers: “Facts About Mold: A Consumer Focus.” The association provided a downloadable guide to address the issues of mold contamination and growth and prevention. A video was also released by AIHA with information on mold in residential buildings.
Skin CareNBC News

The best products to treat sunburns, according to dermatologists

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. While it’s important to...
Food SafetyPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Why Blueberries Can Cause Diarrhea and Green Poop

Blueberries are a healthy, sweet and tangy fruit often added to yogurt, cereal or just eaten by the handful. But some people may have digestive issues after eating them. Diarrhea after eating blueberries can occur from food poisoning or as part of a food allergy or sensitivity. Find out why...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

This Is What It Means If You Got Pfizer & Had No Side Effects, New Study Says

Doctors and public health experts spent a lot of time in the early days of the COVID vaccine rollout warning that side effects were to be expected. And while it was reassuring to know that a fever, fatigue, and other mild to moderate reactions weren't cause for concern, what many of us didn't realize was that a lack of vaccine side effects was also not reason to sound an alarm. "When you actually look at the statistics from the [clinical] trials, most people didn't have side effects. A little over 50 percent didn't experience any side effects at all," Thaddeus Stappenbeck, MD, Chairman of the Department of Inflammation and Immunity at Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute, explained on the hospital's website. But because that wasn't widely known, when people started leaving their vaccination centers feeling fine, they started to worry whether or not the vaccine was working. Over the course of the last seven months, experts have tried to send the message that while side effects are a sign your vaccine is working, no side effects aren't a sign that it isn't. And now, a new study from the Infectious Disease Clinical Research Program (IDCRP) is shedding some light on what that might mean, specifically when it comes to side effects and the Pfizer vaccine.
LifestyleSimply Recipes

The 6 Best Popsicle Molds in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. There’s no doubt that one of the quickest ways to cool off in summer is with an ice-cold popsicle, but...
KidsPosted by
Davenport Journal

Mother abandons her 3 children and leaves them in filthy house for almost 2 weeks with no food and water

Three young girls were left all alone to fend for themselves after their mother abandoned them in a house with rotting food and filth everywhere. The 45-year-old mother reportedly left their home in Texas. She also took with her the only cell phone that the family had, and this left her daughters with no way of getting in touch with her. The water supply for the residence had been turned off, because the bill was not paid. Additionally, the temperature in the house was so hot that the girls slept together in the only room that had a working ceiling fan.
Yogainspiyr.com

7 Ways To Get Rid of Stress And Feel Great This Summer

Finally – this cruel, bitter winter is over! The sun is coming out and the birds are chirping, and summer is on its way. However, for some, summer might seem a little scary. Whether the kids are driving you crazy on their summer vacation, you have a big work project coming up, or you just have the summer blues, summer might seem stressful. And when it’s happy and sunny outside, you feel like you should be happy…which might just stress you out more.
Environmentknowtechie.com

What’s the right way to get rid of electronics?

Most people understand that they’re not supposed to throw their old electronics into the garbage. Doing so would potentially cause environmental damage, causing heavy metals to get into the soil, and possibly even local drinking water. On top of that, in a landfill, significant amounts of precious metals like gold and platinum would go to waste – forcing us to mine more of these finite elements from the earth.
Home & Gardenthebalance.com

Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Mold?

Mold isn't something you want to discover in your home. Mold exposure can cause health problems such as a stuffy nose, wheezing, and itchy eyes. Additionally, mold spreads quickly and grows on damp surfaces, and it’ll keep spreading until you fix the problem. After getting over the shock of finding...
Sciencearxiv.org

Cell fusion through slime mold network dynamics

Physarum Polycephalum is a unicellular slime mold that has been intensely studied due to its ability to solve mazes, find shortest paths, generate Steiner trees, share knowledge, remember past events, and its applications to unconventional computing. The CELL model is a unicellular automaton introduced in the recent work of Gunji et al. in 2008, that models Physarum's amoeboid motion, tentacle formation, maze solving, and network creation. In the present paper, we extend the CELL model by spawning multiple CELLs, allowing us to understand the interactions between multiple cells, and in particular, their mobility, merge speed, and cytoplasm mixing. We conclude the paper with some notes about applications of our work to modeling the rise of present day civilization from the early nomadic humans and the spread of trends and information around the world. Our study of the interactions of this unicellular organism should further the understanding of how Physarum Polycephalum communicates and shares information.