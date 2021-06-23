Cancel
Economy

Business increases “tenfold” over surging cyber issue

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it feels like you’re hearing more stories about ransomware attacks in the news lately…. well, there’s a good reason for that. “I’m getting calls all the time from companies that have been hacked or been subjected to blackmail,” Robin Cohen (pictured), said from her New York City office. “My practice has probably increased tenfold on this issue in the last two years. I used to see it once in a while, but now I see it quite a bit.”

Posted by
The Independent

Hundreds of US businesses hit by ‘colossal’ cyber-attack

Nearly 200 businesses were hit on Friday by a “colossal” ransomware attack that targeted widely used software from Kaseya, a Miami-based supplier.The US government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said it is taking action to understand the recent supply-chain ransomware attack against Kaseya VSAThe attackers changed a Kaseya tool called VSA, used by firms that manage technology at smaller businesses. They then encrypted the files of those providers’ customers simultaneously.CISA urged organisations to review the Kaseya advisory and immediately follow their guidance to shutdown VSA servers.Security firm Huntress Labs said it was tracking eight managed service providers that had...
Public SafetyInsurance Journal

Insurers’ Own Infrastructure Could Be Text Targets of Cyber Criminals

As “the next digital pandemic,” cyber risks are increasingly becoming a problem for insurers themselves, according to an industry expert. With “a lack of controls at [an] insurer, [you] could have catastrophic damages to an entire portfolio,” said Jack Kudale, founder and CEO of Cowbell Cyber, an insurtech and managing general agency (MGA) that provides cyber insurance and related services to small and medium-sized businesses.
Public SafetyInsurance Journal

New York Regulator Issues New Guidance on Growing Ransomware Threat

The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) has issued new guidance on preventing ransomware attacks. In the guidance, DFS identifies cybersecurity controls that it says reduce the risk of a ransomware attack and should be implemented by companies wherever possible. “As ransomware attacks continue to surge, implementing cybersecurity...
Public SafetyNetwork World

Stopping Ransomware: Protecting Your Business From a Growing Cyber Threat

Ransomware has become one of the most common, high-impact threats in the cybersecurity landscape. They’re more expensive than other types of breaches; the cost and frequency of these attacks are increasing; and every industry has suffered high-profile incidents from government, education and healthcare to technology and retail. No one is...
Public Safetynorthbaybusinessjournal.com

6 risks cyber insurance underwriters look for in your business data security

As the number of cyberattacks against businesses continues to grow, insurers that provide cyber liability and other cyber-related coverage have started intensifying their scrutiny of their clients’ databases and operational security. When a business suffers a cyberattack it could result in fraudulent wire transfers or having its systems rendered frozen,...
Small Businesssdvoice.info

Black Business Registrations Increase During COVID Pandemic

Andre Perry, a Brookings Institution fellow, told the Times that some of the surge in Black business registrations could be a signal of personal economic trouble. “This is more about survival than it is about wealth creation. There’s lots of people who have lost their jobs and lost their businesses. People are starting to realize that side hustles are businesses,” Perry said.
Computerscnybj.com

Why Your Network (Company Data) Is Not As Secure As You Think

Now is not the time to sugar coat the severity of the damage that cyber criminals can do to your organization. We cannot – we are in the battle every day negotiating with some of the worst criminals hellbent on taking down your company for a digital cash ransom. With this in mind, we have written this guide to help you through some of the misconceptions about network security.
Public Healthinsurancebusinessmag.com

How resilient do business leaders feel post-pandemic?

Eighty-five per cent (85%) of business leaders consider the current business environment to be moderate to high-risk, according to a new report from specialist insurer Beazley. The new report is the first in a series that will provide a benchmark for business resilience to risk post-pandemic. It also assesses how...
Posted by
Forbes

Businesses Capital Spending Surging, Will Boost Wages Over Time

The latest report on durable goods orders shows a surge of capital expenditures by businesses. Orders are not just rebounding from the pandemic, they are far exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft are running more than ten percent above 2019 levels. (Aircraft are excluded in the most common measure because of their high variability from one month to another, and because many of the orders are for export.)
TechnologySand Hills Express

Software supplier hit with “sophisticated cyberattack”

International software supplier Kaseya was the latest company hit with a “sophisticated cyberattack,” the company announced Saturday. The breach may have compromised thousands of companies. Kaseya first reported a security threat targeting its “VSA product” Friday afternoon and said in an update Saturday that the issue had been localized. Hackers...
EconomyHRmagazine.co.uk

Business leaders convinced hybrid working will increase profits

Nearly three-fifths (59%) of UK business leaders believe that hybrid working makes companies more profitable. According to research by workplace tech company Owl Labs, post-pandemic businesses will reportedly look to introduce more permanent hybrid working policies, as they feel the past year has brought about positive change for employees and employers.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Bitcoin-Targeted Cyber Attacks Surge by Nearly 200% in 2021

A recent analysis by Barracuda Networks shows the rise of bitcoin-centered cyber attacks. In the space of six months attacks targeting victims’ bitcoin surged by 192%. The attacks analyzed were mostly phishing impersonations and business emails, which targeted holders of bitcoin. Data reveals a clear parallel between the rise in such attacks and bitcoin’s price hike between October 2020 and May 2021.
Stocksmarketpulse.com

European stocks slip despite business activity surging

European stocks are edging lower after struggling to maintain momentum at all-time highs. Not even calming words from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell or signs of a strong economic recovery in the region managed to lift the cloud hanging over stocks in Europe. The market is still adjusting to the...
Minnesota Stateaithority.com

Dynatrace Helps the State of Minnesota Deliver Uninterrupted Access to Digital Services During a Tenfold Surge in Demand

Automatic and intelligent observability helps IT services team transform from reactive to proactive, reducing reliance on manual processes and freeing time for innovation. Software intelligence company Dynatrace announced the State of Minnesota is using the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform to help ensure its citizens have reliable, 24/7 access to the state’s online unemployment insurance portal. Due to the pandemic, demand for this service has soared in recent months, from an average pre-pandemic monthly traffic volume of 638,000 visits, to a 10X peak of 6.6 million visits per month, and a steady state above 2 million visits per month in 2021. With Dynatrace’s automatic and intelligent observability, the Minnesota IT Services team (MNIT) now combines real-time visibility across its digital ecosystem with extensive AIOps capabilities to ensure reliable performance of this critical digital service, regardless of fluctuations in demand. As a result, they are experiencing a significant reduction in the frequency of significant IT issues and performance degradations.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: IRS Data Reveals Who Received $1,400 Stimulus Checks!

There is a major update regarding your 3rd stimulus check across the US. The data revealed by the IRS shows the details of the people who have received their 3rd stimulus check. There are eligibility criteria to these stimulus payments given by the IRS. However, the data clearly shows the number of people who have income levels equal to or above $200,000 in AGI who received this third stimulus payment.
Politics19fortyfive.com

A U.S.-China War: Is a Superpower Conflict (With Millions Dead) Unavoidable?

A panel at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis asked whether—as Professor Graham Allison’s latest book contends—China and the United States are “destined” for war. Indeed, Professor Allison numbered among the panelists who discussed the new China challenge. The short answer from the gathering: maybe. Commentators have held forth on...
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Threat Brief: Kaseya VSA Ransomware Attacks

On July 2nd, attackers reportedly launched attacks against users of the Kaseya VSA remote monitoring and management software as well as customers of multiple managed service providers (MSPs) that use the software. They used access to the VSA software to deploy ransomware associated with the REvil/Sodinokibi ransomware-as-a-service group, according to reports. Kaseya has stated that the attack was conducted by exploiting a vulnerability in its software, and said they are working on a patch. The company has not released further information on the vulnerability. Kaseya recommends that any organization using VSA shut the system down immediately. CISA has also issued a bulletin asking organizations using the software to follow Kaseya guidance.