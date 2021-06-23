Cancel
This Must-Read AI Study Could Show That Clickbait ISN'T As Effective As First Thought

technologynetworks.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClickbait headlines might not be as enticing to readers as once thought, according to a team of researchers. They added that artificial intelligence -- AI -- may also come up short when it comes to correctly determining whether a headline is clickbait. In a series of studies, the researchers found...

www.technologynetworks.com
