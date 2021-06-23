The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Softball First Team
The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Softball team. Compiled by Will Aldam. Photos are Hearst Connecticut Media or submitted. Designed by Pete Paguaga. Stats: Led Masuk to an undefeated season and top ranking in the state. Went 21-0 with a 0.27 ERA and a 0.44 WHIP (20 BBs and 37 hits allowed) while striking out 273 in 130 innings. She batted .532 with five home runs and 22 of her 42 hits were for extra bases. In the Class L championship she pitched a complete game shutout and hit a two-run home run in Masuk's 2-0 win.