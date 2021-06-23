The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Softball First Team

Find more 2021 season awards from The Dallas Morning News at the end of this story. The Louisiana-Monroe signee recovered from her second torn ACL and averaged 15.3 strikeouts per seven innings en route to earning all-state honors. She didn’t pitch for the first time until district play started, but she still finished with 233 strikeouts, had a 0.99 ERA and was named the District 5-6A defensive player of the year. Kackley pitched a two-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts against 6A state semifinalist Flower Mound in Game 1 of a first-round playoff series, and she had three games with 20 or more strikeouts. That included a season-high 21 strikeouts against Denton Braswell. Kackley didn’t allow a hit in three of her first seven starts.