Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Softball First Team

By Will Aldam
gametimect.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Softball team. Compiled by Will Aldam. Photos are Hearst Connecticut Media or submitted. Designed by Pete Paguaga. Stats: Led Masuk to an undefeated season and top ranking in the state. Went 21-0 with a 0.27 ERA and a 0.44 WHIP (20 BBs and 37 hits allowed) while striking out 273 in 130 innings. She batted .532 with five home runs and 22 of her 42 hits were for extra bases. In the Class L championship she pitched a complete game shutout and hit a two-run home run in Masuk’s 2-0 win.

www.gametimect.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#First Team#Adelphi University#State Softball#Hearst Connecticut Media#Era#Class L#Swc Tournament Mvp#Holy Cross#Woodland#Nvl Tournament Mvp#Villanova#Ludlowe#Fordham#Bryant University#Le Moyne#Scc#Kelly Pritchard Amity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
Sports
Villanova University
News Break
Sports
Related
Mercer County, PArecordargusnews.com

The 2021 Softball All-Record-Argus Team

In 2021, hundreds of athletes across Mercer County finally made their returns to spring sports, a year after COVID-19 resulted in the entire season being canceled. The day teams got to begin their first games is one of the best moments in recent memory for anyone involved in high school athletics. Thankfully, the athletes robbed of a 2020 season got […]
Searsport, MEEllsworth American

Searsport baseball, softball teams claim state titles

BANGOR — No Hancock County teams competed in this year’s state baseball and softball championship games, but another nearby school brought home not one but two Gold Gloves. Searsport won the Class D baseball and softball titles with victories in Saturday’s state finals. The Vikings defeated Machias to win the...
Lansing, MIPetoskey News-Review

Area softball standouts load MHSSCA All-State teams across all divisions

LANSING — When you make late season runs or dominate opponents throughout the regular season, other teams and coaches are going to take note of the talent. And this area was filled with it on the softball field this spring. When the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association recently gathered...
Sportsevangelinetoday.com

All-State diamond teams

The Jena Lady Giants topped the All-State Softball Team in Class 3A by having junior infielder Tori Shirley (.491) as outstanding player and Sarah Roark as coach of the year. Also making the first team with Shirley was senior utility player Janasia Jones (.439). The remainder of the first team features senior utility player from Pine Prairie Maycie Hardy (.500) along with Carina Chargois, Kaplan…
SportsHuron Daily Tribune

NCTL names members of All-League softball team

The North Central Thumb League has named its 2020-2021 All-League softball team. In the Stripes Division, North Huron led all teams with five First Team selections. The Warriors’ Maggie Koroleski, Brooke Gordon, Cheyanne Hoody, Karrigan Schipinski and Mollie Zaleski earned First Team honors. Owendale-Gagetown’s Libby Ondrajka and Karlie Morrish also were named to the First Team. Caseville’s Emma Hopkins and Adrian Ewald also earned First Team honors.
Warren County, VANorthern Virginia Daily

All-Class 3 Northwestern District Softball team

P, Tea Cornett, Brentsville, Fr. P, Avery Shifflett, William Monroe, Fr. P, Peyton Kaufman, Skyline, So. C, Ellie Post, Brentsville, Jr. 1B, Kiley McGuire, Skyline, So. 2B, Grace Benson, Skyline, Jr. 3B, Natalie Quinlan, Brentsville, So. 3B, Atori Lane, Warren County, So. SS, Lexi Clatterbuck, Skyline, Sr. OF, Sierra Tannheiser,...
Walled Lake, MISpinal Column

Northern’s Mutter named to MHSAA’s All-State Softball First Team; Behrendt and Fox recognized as Honorable Mention All-State

Commerce-Walled Lake Northern junior pitcher Brittani Mutter was recently named to the MHSAA’s D1 All-State Softball First Team. The hard throwing right hander had a fantastic season in the circle for the Lady Knights and Coach Kristen Woodard. Mutter won 18 games and led Northern to a share of the LVC title with South Lyon and South Lyon East, and back to back LVC Tournament championships.
Arab, ALthearabtribune.com

Arab 10-under rec league all-star softball team advances to state tournament

Arab’s 8-under and 10-under rec league all-star softball teams both brought home third-place trophies from Alabama USA Softball area tournaments in Boaz last week. Both teams advanced to this week’s state tournaments but only the 10-under team will participate. The 8-under team, pictured above, won’t compete in its state tournament because it did not have enough players available.
Florida Stateseminoles.com

2021 All-ACC Softball Academic Team Announced

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Along with reaching the championship series of the Women’s College World Series, the Florida State softball program also excelled in the classroom in 2021 as the Seminoles placed four student-athletes on the 2021 All-ACC Academic Team. Caylan Arnold, Devyn Flaherty, Dani Morgan and Kathryn Sandercock were all...
Lakeland, MISpinal Column

Lakeland’s Krill named first team All-State on the diamond

White Lake- Lakeland catcher Kevin Krill was recently named to the 2021 MHSAA All-State Baseball First Team. The senior hit a team-high .455 this season with two home runs and had an impressive .385 career batting average in his three years playing for the Eagles and Coach Brad Farquhar. This...
Moulton, ALMoulton Advertiser

2021 Moulton Advertiser All-County softball team

The 2021 Moulton Advertiser All-County softball team:. Player of the year: Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton -Mitchell turned in a career season, finishing with a .457 batting average and a .537 on base percentage from the team’s leadoff spot. Mitchell led the team in homeruns with 10 and stolen bases with 24 and, despite hitting leadoff, also led the team and county in RBIs with 49. She was also the team’s ace pitcher, finishing with a 18-9 record with 2 saves and striking out 119 batters.
Dallas, TXDallas News

The Dallas Morning News’ 2021 all-area softball teams: See full first, second and third teams

Find more 2021 season awards from The Dallas Morning News at the end of this story. The Louisiana-Monroe signee recovered from her second torn ACL and averaged 15.3 strikeouts per seven innings en route to earning all-state honors. She didn’t pitch for the first time until district play started, but she still finished with 233 strikeouts, had a 0.99 ERA and was named the District 5-6A defensive player of the year. Kackley pitched a two-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts against 6A state semifinalist Flower Mound in Game 1 of a first-round playoff series, and she had three games with 20 or more strikeouts. That included a season-high 21 strikeouts against Denton Braswell. Kackley didn’t allow a hit in three of her first seven starts.
Winona, MNWinona Daily News

High school softball: Winona's Fricke, Grafton, Steffes and Cotter's French named to all-state teams

The Minnesota all-state softball teams were released by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association on Friday, and to no surprise the Winona area was well represented. Winona Senior High junior Grace Fricke was named to the first team, while her teammates senior Paige Grafton and sophomore Makayla Steffes made the second team in Class AAA. Cotter junior Ali French was named to the second team in Class AA.
Ritchie County, WVWVNews

Wahama dominates all-LKVC softball team

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Wahama dominated the All Little Kanawha Valley Conference softball team, as the unit featured the league’s Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and three first-team selections. White Falcons’ pitcher Mikie Lieving was named the Player of the Year, while her coach, Chris Noble,...