The Langdon City Commission met for their scheduled meeting Monday, June 28th at 6:00 p.m. Around 30 people, most concerned about the multiple commercial accounts, were in attendance. Mayor Jerry Nowatzki opened with a statement in regards to the multiple commercial accounts. He informed the room that the ordinance is not new and had been in effect since the 80s. He stated there’s been very little input from the businesses and only complaints. He requested questions from the attending public be directed to him with only positive and useful information and a time limit of 3 minutes. Nowatzki then explained the ordinance in detail on the white board. It was explained that the property owners with business renters will get billed $95 for the property itself and another $68 per renting business. Owners with leases will be grandfathered in until leases are up and rental costs can be renegotiated.