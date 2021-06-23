Cancel
Nevada State

Emergency Regulations at Nevada DETR Have Expired

kkoh.com
 13 days ago

Here are three changes that could impact eligibility:. All UI claimants must be able and available to seek and accept full-time work to continue to be eligible for benefits. Normally, unemployment benefits are reduced by the amount of severance, pension, sick or annual leave payouts that a claimant received after separating from their employer. This has always been a UI requirement, but it was relaxed during the pandemic. DETR has always reviewed to see if a claimant separated from their last employer for cause or quit without good cause. If they had been with their most recent employer less than 16 weeks, this review will again also apply to their next to last employer. All that is a return to normal. There is no change for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants.

www.kkoh.com
