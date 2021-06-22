City Council Business: Civilian Oversight of CPD

The Vandalia City Council has agreed to give financial assistance to a local business—half of that assistance in the form of a grant and the other half a zero interest loan. At their last meeting in June, the Vandalia City Council had discussed the possibility of giving financial assistance to Vandalia Bowl, as Vandalia Bowl is not eligible for TIF funds as they are not in a TIF district. The amount of the funding being asked for from Vandalia Bowl was $35,000. Owner Tony Richardson was on hand for the Vandalia City Council meeting and said the money he is requesting would be used for new synthetic lanes along with some other improvements. Richardson says he has made several improvements in the 5 years he has owned the business–including putting on a new roof, new lighting, cosmic bowl, pins, pinsetters and work on the bathrooms. He says he estimates the cost he has spent out of pocket on improvements is $62,500. One young male spoke to the City Council about how the bowling alley is a benefit to the community as it allows for a safe place to hangout for teens and gives them a good place to go. It was also pointed out several groups use Vandalia Bowl, including the high school bowling teams, FAYCO, YMCA and other groups. Former City of Vandalia Alderman Jerry Swarm said he felt the City Council should provide the funding as this is a benefit for the community to have a bowling alley. Swarm said the former Revolving Loan Fund money was just sitting there and cannot go in the General Fund and this is better than it just sitting in the bank. It was further explained the City of Vandalia is no longer in the state’s Revolving Loan Fund program. City Administrator LaTisha Paslay says there is a little better than $260,000 in the account that would have to be used for economic development purposes. After further discussion, the Vandalia City Council agreed to give $17,500 in the form of a grant and then give $17,500 in the form of a no interest loan that will need to be paid back within 10 years. The City Council approved the measure by a 6 to 1 vote, with Alderman Bret Brosman voting No and Alderman Kenny Lewey was absent from the meeting.