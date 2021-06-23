BIRD, Matthew Joseph - Burglary and 2 additional charges
On Monday, June 21, 2021 around 530PM West Shore Regional Police were dispatched to the 700 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a suspicious male. Officer(s) arrived and discovered the male, who was identified as Matthew Joseph BIRD. During the investigation, it was discovered that BIRD had broken into a residential home and caused damage. BIRD was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison. Criminal charges were filed at MDJ Beckley's Office.cumberland.crimewatchpa.com