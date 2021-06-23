West Contra Costa Unified to hire 120 teachers, 20 counselors
The West Contra Costa Unified School District will hire 120 teachers and 20 counselors under terms of a tentative agreement it has reached with the teachers union. If the school board approves the agreement, it would do so despite the advice of a state agency that recently warned the district is in such dire financial shape it shouldn’t hire any more people using one-time funding sources and instead look for ways to reduce its spending on employee salaries and benefits.www.eastbaytimes.com