Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Healthy cooking for the whole family

Sun-Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrawberry, Coconut and Basil Popsicles for kids of all ages!. 1. To prepare the basil simple syrup, combine sugar and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a low boil and stir until sugar dissolves. Turn off heat and add basil sprigs. Allow to cool, about 10 minutes. Discard basil sprigs and transfer to a jar.

www.sunjournal.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Healthy Cooking#Strawberries#Coconut Water#Food Drink#Strawberry Coconut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Relationshipsgoodmorningamerica.com

Shop these patriotic looks for the whole family on super sale this week

Fourth of July is almost here and there are so many fun-filled family traditions to celebrate our nation's birthday. From fireworks on the town green, to toasting marshmallows over a fire pit, to backyard cookouts galore, add some matching Americana apparel for the whole family to the mix to show your stars and stripes this year. Don't forget about your four-legged friends too!
Beauty & Fashionnewfolks.com

How to give the whole family a summer makeover on a budget

Having a new outfit to put on, style up, and rock out in is always a fun and exciting way for kids to show off their own personalities through fashion. Kids are perceptive little things and quickly pick up on their parents’ habits of looking put-together before an event or happening of some kind.
LifestyleRunnersWorld

The 7 Best Electric Grills for Ultimate Healthy Cooking

A good grill is the ideal way to kick off any summertime party, but not everyone is willing to invest in a large, outdoor grill - or wait until summer to enjoy it! The perfect solution is an indoor-friendly, electric grill that can still handle a burger and comes at a reasonable price, too.
Recipesmodernfarmer.com

Cooking the Whole Plant: From Root to Petal

Chances are, if you look around closely, there’s an edible plant (or fungi) near you right now. From the mushrooms dotting the forest floor to the wild blueberry and raspberry bushes growing along a hiking trail. There are wild ramps and tender greens and nuts and seeds all around us, if you know where to look. Heck, even the dandelions on your lawn are edible, if you treat them the right way.
Pennsylvania StateOnlyInYourState

Bring The Whole Family To The Phil’s Tavern In Pennsylvania, Famous For Its Finger-Licking Good Ribs

While we all have our own preferences when it comes to food, we can probably agree that comfort food just hits the spot. It’s the kind of food that fills us up and maybe even conjures feelings of nostalgia. The Phil’s Tavern in Pennsylvania, known for their famous ribs, dishes up some of the best comfort food “with gourmet flair” in the state, making it one for the bucket list.
Family RelationshipsBrenham Banner-Press

Why it's important to discuss organ donation with the whole family

(BPT) - For many people, raising a child is one of life's greatest adventures. If your child is healthy and happy, you're a lucky parent. Not all families are so fortunate. Of more than 100,000 people on the national organ transplant waiting list, more than 1,900 are children, over a third of them under 6 years old. Due to the unique requirements of pediatric organ donation, many continue to wait, hoping for a brighter future.
Lifestylevoicenewsnebraska.com

Cook of the Week: Family hands down cooking, writing skills in Connelly set

On any Sunday at around noon, the sounds of old-timey music and food prep emanate from a green Victorian house in the sleepy village of Panama. The smell of grilling meat wafts into the house from my dad’s smoker, situated on the edge of the back patio. This is a tradition at my house. Every Sunday my family prepares a […]
Appleton, WImadison

Cooks' Exchange: 4th of July picnic recipes for the whole family, including the dog

Fourth of July is right around the corner and, weather permitting, it's time to consider an outdoor picnic. Remembering wonderful past family picnics in favorite woodland or lakefront locations, I reached for a few cookbooks specializing in old family favorites, one being Carol Kitzmann Trimberger's "Hand-Me-Down-Recipes of Comfort and Joy," filled with family pictures and family recipes, dedicated to her husband, Ron, and published by Trim B's Restaurant in Appleton in 1997 where she cooked and worked alongside Ron in their business for 25 years.
RelationshipsPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy & Happy at Home: Summer Family Fun Products

Cook-outs with friends and family, splashing through sprinklers, playing in the sand, and swinging high up in the sky at the playground — there’s so much for kids to look forward to in the summer. Emily Richett is back with her favorite products for summer family fun!. Watch the video...
RecipesA Beautiful Mess

3 Easy Pasta Salad Dressings

I love pasta salad. It’s one of those meals (or side dishes) you can customize a million different ways, it’s easy to make, and it makes great leftovers. What’s not to love?! So I thought I’d share my favorite three easy pasta salad dressing recipes. The three pasta salad dressings...
KidsPosted by
Staten Island Parent

15 Summer Nighttime Activities the Whole Family Will Love

Spend some time outside after the sun goes down—everyone will enjoy these things to do with kids at night. When given the opportunity, most kids love to be outside—especially at night. After all, being outdoors after dark takes any activity to a whole new exciting level! So, shut off your devices, and spend some time […] The post 15 Summer Nighttime Activities the Whole Family Will Love appeared first on SI Parent Magazine.
Recipeskiowacountypress.net

Cooking at Home - Stir Fry Vegetables and Beef

Looking to add more vegetables into a family-friendly meal? This recipe does the job. With a rainbow of colorful vegetables that are cooked until tender but not mushy, this stir-fry presents bright, crisp flavors that are wholesome and tasty. Use tofu or other meat substitutes for an appetizing vegetarian dish.
RecipesLancaster Farming

Chicken Salad

Season chicken with salt and pepper; combine cream, yogurt, orange zest and poppy seeds. Stir in chicken and celery. Refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight. Melt butter and toast pecans. Stir pecans and cranberries into chilled chicken mixture. Serve on split croissants with lettuce leaves. This is a lovely time...
Recipesgon.com

Wild In The Kitchen: Chicken Fried Venison Steak

I was served this dish while hunting in Texas about 20 years ago. It has been a favorite recipe of mine ever since. Pound tenderloins flat with meat hammer. Place 2 cups of flour in a bowl. In a separate bowl, stir together the baking powder, baking soda and salt and pepper to taste. Add 1 1/4 cups buttermilk, beaten egg, Tabasco and garlic powder. Dredge each steak first in the flour, then in the batter, and again in the flour. Heat the oil in a cast-iron skillet to 325 degrees. Fry the steaks to golden brown, flipping once. Place fried steaks on paper towels. Make the gravy by draining the fat from the skillet, leaving 1/4 cup of oil and the remnants. Return the skillet to medium-low heat. Whisk the remaining flour into the oil. Stir in the remaining buttermilk, raise the heat to medium, and bring the gravy to a simmer. Cook until thick. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the gravy over the steaks to serve. Great with mashed potatoes.