Miss Teen Dorchester gets win in Miss S.C. Teen preliminary

COLUMBIA -- Four preliminary winners were announced after the first night of preliminary competition on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Township Auditorium in Columbia. The Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen pageants will continue this week with two more nights of preliminary competition at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, and Thursday, June 24. The final competition for the Teens is at 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, when the new Miss South Carolina Teen will be crowned. The final competition for the Miss candidates starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 26, when the new Miss South Carolina will be crowned live on WACH FOX TV along with other stations in the state. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and at the Township Auditorium box office at 803-576-2350.