If you’ve ever wondered how the world looks like to Sonic the Hedgehog while he’s speeding through mind-bending levels, you’re in luck. A programmer and self-described reverse engineer by the username Skyth has now created a mod that’ll allow you to play Sonic Generations from a first-person perspective, and the result is absolutely nauseating. Tweeting a video capture of his mod, Skyth warns those watching that “this video is going to badly hurt your eyes,” and he’s definitely right, as Sonic dashes and grinds across the Sky Sanctuary level. Noting that the 2D parts of the game “are hard to navigate,” the modder also recommends those who wish to try the mod out to “enable Disable Boost Particles code as well.”