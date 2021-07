Scandinavian action film Last Man Down has scored up a number of international sales for Fabrication Films ahead of the Cannes Virtual Market, including a domestic deal. The film — starring newcomer Daniel Stisen, alongside Olga Kent, Daniel Nehme and Madeleine Vall — was picked up by Saban Films for North America and, via Saban’s partnership with Altitude Media Group, also for the the U.K. Elsewhere it was taken for the Middle East (Phoenicia Pictures), Korea (Danal Entertainment), Poland (Media Squad), Japan (Pflug) and Spain (YouPlanet Pictures).