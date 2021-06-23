Empire spin-off is on hold, says Taraji P. Henson

Newcomer Myles Frost will get to channel the King of Pop in the upcoming Broadway production MJ: The Musical. The news was revealed in a teaser on Tuesday that Frost would replace the previously announced lead actor in the Michael Jackson-themed musical, Ephraim Sykes, who has exited the production to film a movie. This role is the first major project, and Broadway debut, for Frost, who was featured in the 2019 film All In and performed some songs for the Netflix comedy Family Reunion. The highly anticipated musical, which is inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, will begin performances on December 6, 2021, with an opening night set for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre in New York.