Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Community garden helps Richmond students grow

By Rob Cardwell
Posted by 
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aXZQO_0acvWIjU00

RICHMOND, Va. -- It would be hard for you to find someone more excited at John B. Cary Elementary School than the principal Michael Powell.

"We have our core values here at the school,” Principal Powell said. “One of our core values is that we teach our children how to be service driven."

Ever since the school was chosen as a No Child Left Inside Eco-Campus, the energy has ramped up on building a community garden.

"One of our students actually came up with this process where they wanted to give back. And we had a project, that service project, that we had to do with our National Elementary Honor Society students, and they came up with the idea of the community garden," Powell said.

The service project means these raised gardens will grow vegetables to help support six area churches. It is something that attracted VCU student Jasmine Renoso to volunteer.

"Especially because of COVID,” Renoso said. “We've seen how food insecurity affects populations. And this is one way I can personally help."

And it will help students learn.

"They're looking at soil samples. They're learning how to be able to use the math and the science connected to planting a garden. They're learning how to give back, how to use space and utilizing perimeter and area, and connecting all of those project-based learning activities."

Building these gardens is Building Better Minds.

Building Better Minds with Rob Cardwell airs every Wednesday at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on CBS 6 and is sponsored by Virginia Family Dentistry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wG1Yo_0acvWIjU00

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
Wednesdays: Wayne's World
🙋‍♀️ Thursdays: Heroes Among Us
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Fridays: I Have a Story

Community Policy
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Richmond, VA
Business
City
Community, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Richmond, VA
Society
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Industry
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcu#Covid#Virginia Family Dentistry#Cbs 6 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Society
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Science
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Industry
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Virginia Commonwealth University
Related