How to Generate Momentum in Your Professional and Personal Life

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted labor markets in ways unseen since The Great Depression. While a few select industries, mainly healthcare and technology, continued to provide job security, the majority of career sectors suffered a deep and rapid decline brought on by the pandemic and the resulting shutdown. This past year has been a roller coaster for Americans with millions of people filing for unemployment and others taking a reduction in monthly income due to having their hours cut. Though the lack of job security initially caused many Americans to strengthen their grip on their current employment, it appears that the impending end to the global pandemic has led to a change of heart. According to Prudential Financial’s Pulse of the American Worker survey, 1 in 4 workers is preparing to look for opportunities with a new employer once the pandemic threat has fully subsided. Citing reasons such as career growth and personal fulfillment, many Americans are now nervously updating those resumes with the hopes of attaining more purposeful employment. With things now changing and the job market heating up, anxiety which was once brought on by the fear of sudden career loss is now back again and affecting those who are planning to make career changes. Now that an increasing number of adults are making career changes, Miles Stroter, health and wellness speaker, has three tips to offer for making a positive and healthy career change.