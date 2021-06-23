Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

How to Generate Momentum in Your Professional and Personal Life

By Laura Mazzotta, LCSW-R
Thrive Global
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow can we generate momentum within our daily lives? And maintain it for extended periods of time?. It feels like we can only tap into our momentum for a couple minutes, maybe a few hours tops, before we start to fizzle out a bit. The truth is we always have momentum inside of us.

thriveglobal.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universe#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

6 Signs Manifestation is Working for You

You may have heard of manifestation and the Law of Attraction many times. While the Law of Attraction is the effect, manifestation is the approach. Manifestation refers to the actual act of focusing on our desired outcome. It is the act of exploring yourself to the extent that your dreams...
TechnologyInc.com

5 Powerful Tools For Organizing Your Personal Life

Even as our world starts to open up again, it seems the hybrid working model is here to stay. I'm definitely on board with that. As a business owner and manager, I truly believe that employees work at their best and are more productive when they're given the flexibility to balance their work and personal lives.
Rumisixtyandme.com

The Three Pillars to Level Up Your Purpose: Wise Women Create with Others

We continue to explore the three pillars that support you creating a life of meaning and purpose. The first pillar is strengthening your relationship with your own wisdom and guidance. The second is aligning yourself with the abundance of life. Now, drum roll, we will examine how your relationship with...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Quick and Dirty Tips

How to Make Your Life Effortless

Greg McKeown, bestselling author of "Essentialism" and "Effortless," joins the Modern Mentor podcast to share his wisdom on making things simpler, smaller, and generally more effective. The Quick And Dirty. Doing the right things, and doing them well, is the key to managing your burnout while keeping you on track...
Public HealthThrive Global

How To Mentally Prepare For A Career Change Post-Pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted labor markets in ways unseen since The Great Depression. While a few select industries, mainly healthcare and technology, continued to provide job security, the majority of career sectors suffered a deep and rapid decline brought on by the pandemic and the resulting shutdown. This past year has been a roller coaster for Americans with millions of people filing for unemployment and others taking a reduction in monthly income due to having their hours cut. Though the lack of job security initially caused many Americans to strengthen their grip on their current employment, it appears that the impending end to the global pandemic has led to a change of heart. According to Prudential Financial’s Pulse of the American Worker survey, 1 in 4 workers is preparing to look for opportunities with a new employer once the pandemic threat has fully subsided. Citing reasons such as career growth and personal fulfillment, many Americans are now nervously updating those resumes with the hopes of attaining more purposeful employment. With things now changing and the job market heating up, anxiety which was once brought on by the fear of sudden career loss is now back again and affecting those who are planning to make career changes. Now that an increasing number of adults are making career changes, Miles Stroter, health and wellness speaker, has three tips to offer for making a positive and healthy career change.
HealthThrive Global

How To Use Your Pain For Personal Growth

We all have experience with pain. From day one, pain is a big part of our development. We’re born of our mother’s pain, whether in the moment or through recovery after a C-section. ‘Growing-pains’ are a widely accepted part of life too; teething, puberty etc… Pain almost feels like the currency through which we pay for our lives.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

How To Deliver Effective Feedback

Don’t have time to read the entire post now? Watch this video with the summary. As official managers and leaders in any organization we will invariably arrive at the moment of having to review our team members’ performance. If we are doing our jobs well, almost none of the content...
Mental HealthFast Company

Try this simple tool to gauge your happiness and figure out how to improve it

There’s a huge amount of self-help literature out there that can help you be happier. But what about being happy in a year like 2020?. A year like no other, especially for me. Not just because of COVID-19. In 2020, I lost my sister—my best friend—to her six-year battle with cancer. I also found out I had early-stage bowel cancer and needed immediate surgery.
Relationship Advicecw39.com

The way Social Media Impacts your Love Life

HOUSTON (CW39) – A new report from centurylinkquote.com found half of people said social media time makes them feel closer to their partner. The company surveyed over 1,000 adults in relationships to see how social media affects their love lives. It found 75% of respondents said social media sparks interesting conversations with their partner.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Smashing Your Self-Image and Uncovering Your True Purpose

In an effort to survive in an otherwise unpredictable and pandemic-stricken world, we concoct an image of ourselves in our head that we accept and comfortably pursue every day. This predictability makes it easier for us to get through our days and compartmentalize ourselves, especially during one of the most uncertain times ever in human history.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

A Few Simple Ways To Negative Through Unpleasant Emotions And Thoughts

Parenting I am sure you would agree comes with a considerable amount of responsibility, questions, worries, concerns and a bucket load of emotions. Like life, parenting is full of ups and downs, twists and turns like you’re on a never-ending roller-coaster! Every emotion under the sun comes with being a parent, and by far, one of the worst feelings has to be guilt. We’ve all experienced this very unpleasant feeling in other areas of our life, but this can go to a whole new level when you’re a mum.
Healthcommercialintegrator.com

Fear for Our Jobs and Working from Home

Fear is an unsettling feeling even when we are forewarned of what might be coming. By definition it is “a distressing emotion brought on by impending danger, pain, etc. Fear is to feel apprehension and uneasiness.” You feel it beginning in the pit of your stomach, then up to your heart, and finally your head.
Lifestylesuccess.com

3 Steps to Manifest Your Goals In Life—Yes, It Really Does Work

If you’ve ever been confused about how to fulfill your dreams, or even where to start, you’re not alone. Many people struggle with the same problem. Like them, you probably know you need to master your mindset, build relationships and reach peak performance in your career. But when you’re unsure of how those things fuel your dreams—or even worse, you can’t visualize the end goal—it’s easy to postpone the existence you crave.
Posted by
Jon Hawkins

The Key Ingredients for Personal & Intellectual Growth

As things change, parts of you stay constant. Things move so fast, don’t they? The world around us is moving quicker than ever before. In more ways than one:. You as a person. With every minute that passes you become different. You’re completely different from the person you see in a year-old photo. You have different ideas, desires, traits and so much more.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

12 Things a Happy Person Does Without Realizing It

Happiness is something that everyone can achieve, and it is always right inside of you, waiting to come out. Some people struggle to find it and wonder how a happy person can have that positive mindset. The honest answer is that most of the time, happy people don’t even know...