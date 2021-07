On July 1, 2021, the National Security Agency, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United Kingdom's National Cyber Security Centre released a cybersecurity advisory revealing a past but likely ongoing brute force campaign targeting hundreds of U.S. and foreign organizations. The advisory specifically identified how the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) 85th Main Special Service Center (GTsSS) is using various tactics, techniques and procedures in this campaign to penate government and private sector victim networks. The advisory further warned that these exploitations are “almost certainly ongoing” and for system administrators “to immediately review the indicators of compromise included in the advisory and to apply the recommended mitigations.”