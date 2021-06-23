Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vice

Peloton Treadmill Safety Update Requires $40 a Month Subscription

Posted by 
Vice
Vice
 11 days ago

Peloton’s Treadmills cost between $2,500 and $4,000. They’ve also injured 70 people and killed one child. Peloton issued a recall on the treadmills after an investigation by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Those who kept the Tread+ got a nasty shock in their inbox recently: After the treadmill downloaded an update Peloton said was designed to make the device safer, users reported they could no longer run on it without paying Peloton a $39.99 per month subscription fee.

www.vice.com
Community Policy
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treadmills#Tread Lock#Cpsc#Cspc#The Tread#A Peloton Membership
Related
FitnessPosted by
The Independent

Peloton says it’s addressing backlash over forced membership fee for $4,000 Tread+ treadmill

Peloton has responded to criticisms over its $4,000 (£2,864) Tread+ treadmills (currently only available in the US), which also require a $39 (£27) per month membership to use.The new additional fee was rolled out last week. It had previously been free to access the monthly membership under the “Just Run” setting.It meant that owners could use their running machinelike they would in a gym, without having to pay the additional fee for classes.Many Peloton users were disgruntled by the removal of the feature, with Jennifer Strong, 39, telling Business Insider: “I am now no longer able to use the equipment...
NFLPosted by
Tom's Guide

Peloton will brick your $4,300 treadmill if you don’t pay the $40 monthly fee

After Peloton issued a massive recall in May, the company has decided to require all Tread and Tread+ owners to maintain an active $40/month subscription to continue using the fitness device. Those that do opt not to pay will have their devices made inactive. This is really only a problem for the subset of users that don't have a membership, but enjoy the "Just Run" feature.
Social MediaNBC San Diego

Peloton Disabled a Free Running Feature on Its Treadmills, Forcing Owners to Pay Up

Some Peloton customers are outraged after the company disabled a free run setting on its high-end treadmill, forcing users to pay an extra monthly membership fee. Previously, users of the Tread+ machine were able to select a "Just Run" setting and exercise without accessing Peloton's digital workout content. But the feature was disabled after a safety update.
TwitterDesign Taxi

Peloton Is Stopping Users From Using Their Treadmills Unless They Pay Up Monthly

Following Peloton’s nationwide recall on all treadmills in May due to fatal safety risks, the company is back in the spotlight – for more bad news. Users of its Tread+ treadmill, which retails at a whopping US$4,295, have taken to social media over an email from the company, allegedly informing customers that they would have to subscribe to a US$39.99 monthly plan if they wish to keep using the equipment they already own.
Small BusinessPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Owners of $4,000 Peloton treadmills must now pay $39 monthly fee to use them

Peloton announced owners will now have to sign up for a $39 monthly subscription to use its $4,000 treadmills. The free “Just Run” option on the Tread+ treadmill was removed following safety concerns. Last month, in collaboration with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Peloton issued a voluntary recall for the Tread+ after a child was killed and more than 70 other incidents were reported.
Posted by
SlashGear

Peloton made a free feature subscription-only to address safety concerns

The sudden obsession over indoor fitness, especially during the pandemic, has catapulted Peloton’s name into mainstream media. Unfortunately, it stayed under the spotlight not because of its success but because of the accidents and even death related to the super-expensive exercise equipment. Initially refusing to recall its products, Peloton eventually announced a voluntary recall of its Tread+ and Tread treadmills. Now it is taking one step further by locking what used to be a free feature of the treadmills behind a monthly subscription in a move that some have characterized as effectively bricking the equipment.
Brianna WuTech Dirt

You Don't Own What You've Bought: Peloton Treadmill Edition

We've written so many stories about how you don't own what you've bought any more due to software controls, DRM, and ridiculous contracts, and it keeps getting worse. The latest such example involves Peloton, which is most known for its extremely expensive stationary bikes with video screens, so that you can take classes (usually on a monthly subscription). I will admit that I don't quite understand the attraction to them, but so many people swear by them. The company also has branched out into extremely expensive treadmills with the same basic concept, but that product has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, after a six year old child died in an accident with the device (for what it's worth, that article links to a page on the Peloton site where the article says Peloton posted an open letter to its customers about the accident, but the letter is no longer at that link).
reviewgeek.com

Peloton Waives Tread+ Subscription Fees After Breaking Free Features

Last month, Peloton issued a recall for its treadmills due to pressure from the CPSC. The company also agreed to add new safety features to its treadmills, though its first safety-oriented update has broken the free “Just Run” mode on Tread+ machines. To make up for the problem, Peloton is offering Tread+ owners a three-month All-Access Membership for free.
News 12

Peloton reportedly developing armbands to pair wirelessly on cycles and treadmills

Warby Parker is confidentially filing for an IPO. In its most recent 2020 funding round, Warby Parker raised $120 million, giving it a valuation of $3 billion, according to Pitchbook Data. Peloton is reportedly venturing into the wearables market with a digital heart rate armband. Bloomberg reports that the company...
ApplePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Peloton Forces Subscription Plan on Customers, Faces Backlash

It's shaping up to be a tough few months for the fitness company Peloton Interactive, which sells internet-connected exercise bikes and treadmills. The company had to recall over 125,000 treadmills and halt sales of the equipment after the machines were linked to the death of a child and dozens of injuries in May, and now, it's facing immense backlash on social media after and could face legal action from angry customers after the free "Just Run" setting on its $4,000 Tread+ treadmill vanished after an update and the company announced that all users needed to pay a $39 monthly subscription fee to keep using the machine.
Electronicsinputmag.com

Peloton's $4.3K Tread+ is now completely unusable without a subscription

We thought Peloton was done making bad decisions after it initially chose not to recall the Tread+ despite children quite literally being killed by it. We were wrong. This week a number of Tread+ owners have reported that the device can no longer be used as a regular-old treadmill unless owners are paying for a Peloton All Access subscription. Previously users were able to just get on the treadmill and start running — now it seems that’s simply impossible unless you’re paying $39 per month.
LawPosted by
The Independent

Parents sue Peloton after three-year-old child is left with third-degree burns from treadmill

A mother and father have filed a lawsuit against Peloton claiming their three-year-old son sustained third-degree burns after he became trapped under the company’s treadmill, according to court documents.In the lawsuit, filed in New York State Supreme Court, Kings County on Thursday, Sarah Saadoun and Ygal Saadoun, allege that their son, who is only identified as “SS,” “sustained third-degree burns to large parts of his body when a defective and dangerous treadmill” designed and sold by Peloton “trapped him under its continuously rotating belt” on 5 July 2020.In addition to the injuries sustained by the toddler, his parents, who live...
Technologyajournalofmusicalthings.com

Amazon now has a monthly vinyl subscription service

So you’re new to the world of vinyl. Where do you start? What are the essential records required for every collection? And where can you get those releases? Amazon wants to make things easier with their new Vinyl of the Month Club. The company very quietly announced a vinyl subscription...
Workoutsfitnessgizmos.com

HYDROSTRONG Aquatic Treadmill

Here is a water treadmill that gives you a fun workout in the pool. The HYDROSTRONG Aquatic Treadmill comes with a stainless steel construction, wheels for easy movement and rubber suction pads not to damage your pool. It folds up for easy storage. 💪🏾 Trending strength training:. This treadmill doesn’t...
wrnjradio.com

UPPAbaby recalls adapters included with rumbleseats due to child fall hazard

UPPAbaby is recalling about 86,000 adapters included with rumbleseats due to a child fall hazard. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the adapters can detach, posing a fall hazard to the child in the RumbleSeat. The recall includes RumbleSeat accessory adapters designed to be used with the UPPAbaby RumbleSeat....