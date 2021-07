Germany take on Hungary in Munich this evening in a crucial fixture in Euro 2020’s Group F – otherwise known as the ‘group of death’.Joachim Low’s side fell to a 1-0 defeat by world champions France in their tournament-opener, courtesy of an own goal by the recalled Mats Hummels, before responding in resounding fashion with a 4-2 victory over European champions Portugal in a thrilling tie. Left wing-back Robin Gosens was the star for Germany in that fixture, while Kai Havertz also put in a key performance. Hungary, meanwhile, were six minutes away from a goalless draw with Portugal...