Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

More mortgage assistance on the way — eventually

By April Corbin Girnus
Posted by 
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 10 days ago

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rbapv_0acvVurx00

Mortgage assistance may be coming soon for Nevada homeowners who have been impacted by the covid-19 pandemic.

Nevada is set to receive $121 million in Homeowner Assistance Funds, approved as part of the American Rescue Plan.

On Tuesday, the state Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee accepted the first 10% of those funds. Lawmakers welcomed the additional assistance for struggling homeowners but raised concerns about the percentage of federal funds being used for administrative costs.

According to Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance Corporation CEO Verise Campbell, 15% of the $121 million total will be spent on administrative costs. An additional 3% will be spent on partnering agencies that help promote the homeowner assistance programs and assist people in signing up.

The remaining 82% will directly benefit homeowners across the state. NAHAC estimates approximately 6,800 households will be assisted.

After doing some quick back-of-the-napkin math, Assemblyman Glen Leavitt (R-Boulder City) noted this works out to roughly $2,600 per household in administrative costs and $14,500 per household in assistance.

“This seems a little inefficient,” he said.

Campbell in response emphasized “arduous” guidelines set at the federal level regarding allowable administrative expenses. The U.S. Treasury allows up to 15% of the total amount awarded to a state to be used on administrative costs.

“The Treasury is extremely strict about that,” she said.

Campbell also defended the administrative costs, saying NAHAC needs to set up the technological infrastructure and staff appropriately.

“In order to ramp up, you have to have a system that can handle it,” she added.

Campbell told lawmakers the organization plans to move “very aggressively” with the implementation of additional assistance for homeowners, but she also noted that the system updates would need to be contracted out through a request-for-proposal process that could take up to 90 days.

NAHAC is not currently accepting applications for assistance, according to its website.

In the meantime, homeowners may be finding financial relief from mortgage forbearance, which was included as part of last year’s CARES Act and is available for federally backed loans. According to the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, a June 30 deadline for initially applying for forbearance applies to some federally backed loans. Forbearance puts a loan on temporary pause during a time of hardship, but it does not cover any costs the way the NAHAC-administered programs do.

NAHAC says the amount of assistance awarded to households will vary widely depending on need. Some homeowners went through last year’s pandemic programs multiple times, according to Campbell.

Campbell added that NAHAC is planning on instituting a $100,000 lifetime cap on the total assistance a household can receive. Individual programs will also have maximum award caps.

According to Campbell, approximately 8,000 households have already received assistance during the pandemic through NAHAC’s Unemployment Mortgage Assistance Program, which pays current or past-due mortgages for people currently experiencing unemployment, and Mortgage Reinstatement Assistance Program, which helps homeowners who experienced pandemic hardship catch back up.

An estimated 5.93% of homes in the Las Vegas area were at least 90 days past due in January, reported the Review-Journal in April. In August 2020, an estimated 6.58% were.

While NAHAC is currently focused on its Unemployment Mortgage Assistance and Mortgage Reinstatement Assistance programs, Campbell noted that the needs may change as the state’s recovery evolves.

“We may have to come back and change to a principal reduction program,” she said, “or if things are really great and we don’t have as many people out of work, in three years we might want to do a downpayment assistance program.”

Campbell noted that more specific details on the implementation of the housing assistance funds would be available once the draft budget for the entire $121 million was completed.

Per federal guidelines, Tuesday’s meeting only moved the first 10% of that amount. The additional 90% will be released after Nevada submits its program and budget plans to the U.S. Treasury for approval. The official deadline for those plans is June 30, but Nevada Housing Division administrator Steve Aichroth told lawmakers the federal department is expected to extend that deadline because it doesn’t yet have the submission process figured out on its end.

Unlike emergency rental assistance, which was divided between municipalities and states, the homeowner assistance funds are only being distributed to states.

The assistance is being funnelled through the U.S. Treasury’s Hardest Hit Fund, which was created during the Obama era as part of the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) for the states with high foreclosure rates during the Great Recession. NAHAC was the administrator for the state at that time too.

In 2016, TARP identified “waste and abuse” during an audit of Nevada’s Hardest Hit Fund. A subsequent report in 2018 found NAHAC had only assisted a little over half of the number of households it was supposed to.

The post More mortgage assistance on the way — eventually appeared first on Nevada Current .

Community Policy
Nevada Current

Nevada Current

259
Followers
186
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Assistance#Mortgage Rates#Affordable Housing#The American Rescue Plan#Nahac#Campbell#The Review Journal#Nevada Housing Division#The U S Treasury#Hardest Hit Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Mortgages
Related
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nevada Current

Lombardo’s charm offensive, a ‘quarrel forgotten,’ Jan. 6, and of course, UFOs

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Mark Hutchison is an area fancy-pants lawyer who was also a state senator (and also a lieutenant governor but that’s a part-time job with no inbox so merits only parenthetical mention). Now he’s working to get media personality and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo elected governor, and Hutchison placed an oped on that riveting topic… Continue Reading Lombardo’s charm offensive, a ‘quarrel forgotten,’ Jan. 6, and of course, UFOs The post Lombardo’s charm offensive, a ‘quarrel forgotten,’ Jan. 6, and of course, UFOs appeared first on Nevada Current.
EnvironmentPosted by
Nevada Current

Over 100 fire scientists urge the West: Skip the fireworks this record-dry 4th of July

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The heat wave hitting the northwestern U.S. and Canada has been shattering records, with temperatures 30 degrees Fahrenheit or more above normal. With drought already gripping the West, the intense heat has helped suck even more moisture from millions of acres of forests and grasslands, bringing dead vegetation in many regions to record-dry levels and… Continue Reading Over 100 fire scientists urge the West: Skip the fireworks this record-dry 4th of July The post Over 100 fire scientists urge the West: Skip the fireworks this record-dry 4th of July appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada StatePosted by
Nevada Current

‘Pedestrian Safety Zones’ could become Nevada’s next school zones

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Every year, dozens of people are killed trying to cross Nevada roadways. A new concept hopes to reduce those numbers. It’s called a pedestrian safety zone. They are designed to reduce driving speeds and raise driver awareness in areas where people are at a higher risk of being struck and killed in collisions with motor… Continue Reading ‘Pedestrian Safety Zones’ could become Nevada’s next school zones The post ‘Pedestrian Safety Zones’ could become Nevada’s next school zones appeared first on Nevada Current.
Politics13newsnow.com

US Treasury says states need to step up on Emergency Rental Assistance

New data from the U.S. Department of the Treasury department released Friday showed a 60% spike in households requesting Emergency Rental Assistance in May. According to a press release from the Treasury, the program served about 90,000 households from January through March 2021, with a slight jump in April. In May, the program served 60% more households, approximately 160,000.
Omaha, NEomahadailyrecord.com

More Nebraskans Can Access Food Assistance Despite Veto

More Nebraskans will be eligible for SNAP, the program formerly known as food stamps, beginning July 11. Tiffany Joekel, research and policy director with the Women’s Fund of Omaha, said that means more families still struggling from the economic fallout of the pandemic will be able to put food on the table.
Burlington County, NJburlingtoncountytimes.com

Need mortgage and utility assistance? Apply to the Burlington County CARES ACT program

To assist county homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Burlington County Commissioners is launching a new program this month. The Burlington County CARES ACT program, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is designed to provide income-eligible residents with documented financial hardships up to six months of mortgage. Utility support is also available through the program.
Burlington County, NJsouthjerseylocalnews.com

New program launched to provide mortgage and utility assistance to households impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

MOUNT HOLLY >> The Burlington County Commissioners announced a new program to assist county homeowners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Burlington County CARES Act program funded by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will launch this month. The program is designed to provide income-eligible residents with documented financial hardships up to six months of mortgage and/or utility assistance.
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Why independent mortgage banks don’t need more government regulation

The Community Home Lenders Association (CHLA) recently released its latest IMB Report. That report documents with statistics and analysis the decade-long trend and current reality: that independent mortgage bankers now dominate the mortgage business. The facts speak for themselves. Recently, 2020 HMDA data was released showing IMBs now originate more...
Real Estatesanmarcostx.gov

Qualified Homeowners Encouraged to Seek Mortgage Assistance

The City of San Marcos encourages homeowners with single family mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to seek assistance with the FHA’s special COVID-19 mortgage payment forbearance. All homeowners with FHA insured loans may ask for forbearance without penalty because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reno County, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

United Way staffer hopeful about expansion of child care assistance program

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday that more Kansas families will now be eligible to take advantage of the Hero Relief Child Care Assistance Program. "We are hopeful to see families who are struggling with paying for child care to be able to meet that need," said Denice Gilliland-Burbank with the United Way of Reno County. "With this new policy of raising the income limits to 250% of federal poverty, a family of four, if they are making less than $5485 a month, they could qualify for child care assistance."
Real Estaterealtytimes.com

When the Wind Is Blustering From Different Directions-Ways To Stabilize Your Debt and Your Mortgage

“I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” Jimmy Dean. Listening to the financial news during the day sometimes reminds me of being out in a sailboat when storms are approaching. You have to pay attention, with one hand on the tiller and the other ready to adjust the sail to ensure you don’t end up being blown into the drink.
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Killeen council to consider more rental assistance funding

The city of Killeen may be able to assist an estimated 65 more households with rental payments if the City Council approves the acceptance of additional funding on Tuesday. Funding comes from the Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs (TDHCA) through CDBG-CV CARES Act. The assistance is based on...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: IRS Data Reveals Who Received $1,400 Stimulus Checks!

There is a major update regarding your 3rd stimulus check across the US. The data revealed by the IRS shows the details of the people who have received their 3rd stimulus check. There are eligibility criteria to these stimulus payments given by the IRS. However, the data clearly shows the number of people who have income levels equal to or above $200,000 in AGI who received this third stimulus payment.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MyChesCo

Treasury, IRS Extend Safe Harbor for Renewable Energy Projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service thsi week issued guidance for taxpayers developing renewable energy projects to address delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In prior IRS notices, the Treasury Department and the IRS established the Continuity Safe Harbor that allows an eligible...
Albany, NYLockport Union-Sun

Deadline looms for local governments digging out from pandemic woes

ALBANY — Hundreds of local governments across New York are getting guidance for applying for federal economic recovery funds intended to fortify them as they strive to rebuild from the fiscal toll taken by the coronavirus pandemic. The American Rescue Plan Act funds add up to $774 million for New...
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: Much Larger Payment Incoming With A Catch

You need to wait exactly two more weeks when the first of the newly refurbished stimulus check payments would start coming through your mailboxes. There is a possibility of you receiving it in your bank account if you have registered yourself with the IRS. If you actually add this to the tax credit that you will face next year, you could be looking at a payment of $3,600 per child.
Nevada StatePosted by
Nevada Current

July brings higher minimum wage, but NV still lags behind AZ, CO, CA, OR, WA…

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada’s lowest-paid workers will get a raise starting Thursday, but whether those positions can be filled as a “workforce shortage” hits the state has some businesses concerned. It’s the second of four increases the Legislature mandated in 2019, which have raised the state’s hourly minimum from $7.25 then to $8.75 today. If employees are not… Continue Reading July brings higher minimum wage, but NV still lags behind AZ, CO, CA, OR, WA… The post July brings higher minimum wage, but NV still lags behind AZ, CO, CA, OR, WA… appeared first on Nevada Current.