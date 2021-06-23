Machine Learning with Google’s BigQuery
How to easily create and deploy ML Models with SQL. The traditional approach of extracting data from a Data Warehouse or Data Lake — then cleaning, transforming and building a model with it, is slowly being overtaken by a newer approach called Bring the Compute to the Data or Bring Machine Learning/Algorithms to the Data [1]. Especially, since big providers like Google, Amazon and Microsoft provide link services such as databases and data warehouses with machine learning services, it is no longer necessary to integrate the data into other platforms or systems. In services like Google’s BigQuery, traditional database systems are even extended internally with ML tools [2].towardsdatascience.com