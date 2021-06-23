Salma Hayek Reveals She Was a Finalist for ‘The Matrix,’ but Failed Her Trinity Physical Test
Salma Hayek joined Jada Pinkett Smith on the most recent installment of the latter’s Facebook interview series “Red Table Talk” (via Yahoo Entertainment) and revealed she was one of the four finalists in the casting process for Trinity in “The Matrix.” One of the other four finalists was Pinkett Smith herself. Hayek’s career was red hot at the time following U.S. breakthrough “Desperado,” popular rom-com “Fools Rush In,” and more. But when “The Matrix” casting process built to a physical endurance test, Hayek said she didn’t stand a chance.www.indiewire.com