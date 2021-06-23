Everything you need to know about functions in Python
In this article, we will start from the basics and dive deep into everything that you can do using a function in Python. Functions, a fundamental building block of modules in any programming language, are single self-contained blocks of code that ideally perform a single task. This article serves as a beginner-friendly way to start with functions in Python. We are going to cover a lot about functions in this article so let’s get started!!towardsdatascience.com