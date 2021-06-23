Everything you need to know about functions in Python

A Salesforce database can be a hot mess. The figure below illustrates the relationship among some of the data tables in Salesforce. As you can see, the relationship among data tables (i.e., objects) can be complicated and hard to work with. I wrote a blog post previously on how to understand and query Salesforce data using the Salesforce Object Query Language (SOQL) through a Python API simple-salesforce. Salesforce Object Query Language (SOQL) is a SQL-like language that is designed specifically for the relational data in Salesforce and it is not the easiest to understand and write for people who are not familiar with the Salesforce database. Thus, I wrote an intake driver to load Salesforce data to help people query Salesforce data easily.