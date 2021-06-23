Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Warren Buffett resigning as Gates Foundation trustee

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44f0AV_0acvVjPC00
© Getty Images

Renowned investor Warren Buffett is resigning as a trustee for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The billionaire said in a statement on Wednesday that he had been an inactive trustee for the foundation “for years” and that he is resigning like has done “at all corporate boards” other than his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway.

“For years I have been a trustee — an inactive trustee at that — of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMG),” Buffett said.

“I am now resigning from that post, just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire’s. The CEO of BMG is Mark Suzman, an outstanding recent selection who has my full support,” he continued. “My goals are 100% in sync with those of the foundation, and my physical participation is in no way needed to achieve these goals.”

The news comes amid a tumultuous period for the foundation. Bill and Melinda Gates filed for divorce in early May after 27 years of marriage.

The Wall Street Journal reported in late May that the duo was discussing changes to the foundation’s structure to establish a board and add outside investors.

Buffett also announced that he has given away $4.1 billion in Berkshire Hathaway shares to philanthropy. He first announced in 2006 that he would distribute all of his shares to charity.

The billionaire said that he now owns 238,624 shares worth about $100 billion, about half of the 474,998 shares he owned in 2006.

His past 16 annual contributions to five foundations — including the Gates foundation — were worth $41 billion.

Buffett donated more than $2 billion worth of Berkshire stock to the Gates Foundation last year, according to Reuters.

Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

257K+
Followers
26K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Melinda Gates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trustee#Charity#Melinda Gates Foundation#Bmg#The Wall Street Journal#The Gates Foundation#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Charities
Related
CharitiesBBC

Investor Warren Buffett gives away $4.1bn more to charity

Billionaire Warren Buffett has donated another $4.1bn (£2.9bn) worth of Berkshire Hathaway shares to charity. Regarded as the world's most successful investor, the Berkshire Hathaway chairman has given away huge sums of his wealth to charity. In a statement, he wrote: "Society has a use for my money; I don't."
CharitiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Jeff Bezos' philanthropist ex-wife MacKenzie Scott gives another $2.7billion to 286 charities taking total donations to $8.5billion in a year as she declares ‘disproportionate wealth shouldn’t be in a small number of hands’

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott recently donated $2.7billion to 286 different organizations, increasing her total charitable donations to $8.5billion since last July. In a Medium post published on Tuesday, the former wife of the Amazon founder listed the charities to which she donated and denounced the country's wealth gap, explaining that she and her new husband Dan Jewett, a Seattle science teacher, are 'attempting to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change.'
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Warren Buffett Favorites To Keep An Eye On

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has posted an impressive 21% year-to-date return for his flagship Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRKA) (NYSE:BRKB) in the first half of 2021. Here's a look at five stocks owned by Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway that could see strong gains in the second half of 2021. 1. Aon:...
CharitiesKGUN 9

Warren Buffett gave another $4.1 billion to charity

Along with a reputation for being the most successful investor of the 20th century, Warren Buffett is also known for being a generous philanthropist. In 2006, he committed to gradually give all of his Berkshire Hathaway stock to philanthropic foundations via the Giving Pledge. On June 23, Buffett announced that...
CharitiesBusiness Insider

Walt Disney's great-niece praised Warren Buffett's character - but argued most of his $100 billion fortune should go to the government, not philanthropy

Walt Disney's great-niece disagrees with Warren Buffett's approach to charity. Abigail Disney praised Buffett's character, but argued the government should get most of his fortune. Buffett is halfway towards his goal of contributing over 99% of his wealth to philanthropy. See more stories on Insider's business page. Walt Disney's great-niece...
CharitiesStreet.Com

How Much Has Warren Buffett Given to Charity?

The billionaire and current chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, (BRK.A ) - Get Reporttook a pledge in 2006 to give away all of his stock in the company to philanthropic foundations. Warren Buffett has since called for more of the world's billionaires to make a similar pledge. Just this...
Charitiesabc17news.com

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation commits $2 billion for gender equality

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced Wednesday that it is committing more than $2 billion to gender equality initiatives, including economic empowerment and woman’s health. “The world has been fighting for gender equality for decades, but progress has been slow,” Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Gates Foundation, said in...
Charities12newsnow.com

$40B pledged for gender equality, with $2B from Gates Foundation

WASHINGTON — The U.N.-sponsored global gathering to promote gender equality generated about $40 billion in pledges Wednesday to help women and girls achieve that goal, partly fueled by a significant $2.1 billion contribution from Bill and Melinda Gates’ namesake foundation. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said it will spend...