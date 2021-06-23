Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Adobe Launches 3D Version Of Creative Cloud Suite Including ‘3D Photoshop’

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article3D design used to be a niche, but as the pandemic kicked in and remote work nestled into everyday life, brands and creators turned to the virtual world with surreal avatars and larger-than-life spaces. Adobe now believes “3D is the next generation of creativity” and is launching an all-new Substance 3D Collection to make 3D creation much more accessible.

designtaxi.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adobe Photoshop#3d Design#Mixamo#Medium#3d Asset Library#3d Modeler#Vr#Adobe Creative Cloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Computersarxiv.org

Learning without Forgetting for 3D Point Cloud Objects

When we fine-tune a well-trained deep learning model for a new set of classes, the network learns new concepts but gradually forgets the knowledge of old training. In some real-life applications, we may be interested in learning new classes without forgetting the capability of previous experience. Such learning without forgetting problem is often investigated using 2D image recognition tasks. In this paper, considering the growth of depth camera technology, we address the same problem for the 3D point cloud object data. This problem becomes more challenging in the 3D domain than 2D because of the unavailability of large datasets and powerful pretrained backbone models. We investigate knowledge distillation techniques on 3D data to reduce catastrophic forgetting of the previous training. Moreover, we improve the distillation process by using semantic word vectors of object classes. We observe that exploring the interrelation of old and new knowledge during training helps to learn new concepts without forgetting old ones. Experimenting on three 3D point cloud recognition backbones (PointNet, DGCNN, and PointConv) and synthetic (ModelNet40, ModelNet10) and real scanned (ScanObjectNN) datasets, we establish new baseline results on learning without forgetting for 3D data. This research will instigate many future works in this area.
SoftwarePosted by
Creative Bloq

Adobe Creative Cloud discount: All your favourite creative apps for less

Adobe Creative Cloud discounts don't come about often, but you can be sure that when offers on Adobe's top creative software come up, you'll find them here. Adobe's apps have long been the go-to creative software for artists and designers from all kinds of disciplines, and with good reason. The Creative Cloud suite contains more than 20 apps to help maximise your creativity, whether you're an illustrator, a digital artist, video editor or hobbyist, and they're continually being updated and improved.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Render 3D models with Adobe Substance 3D

At the beginning of 2019 Adobe took over the French software manufacturer Allegorithmic, now its 3D tools are available as an Adobe software package under the title “Substance 3D”. It includes the Painter, Stager, Designer and Sampler applications. They can be used to add textures to three-dimensional grid models, illuminate them and place them in a scene with other 3D objects in front of a background. Stylized or photo-realistic images are created from 3D designs. Compared to programs like Blender and Cinema 4D, Adobe tries to make it easy to use.
Softwarenetapp.com

3D interactive tour of ONTAP AI

With the NetApp® ONTAP® AI proven architecture, powered by NVIDIA DGX systems and NetApp cloud-connected all-flash storage, you can streamline the flow of data. You can also reliably speed up analytics, training, and inference with your data fabric that spans from edge to core to cloud. NetApp ONTAP AI is...
SoftwareVentureBeat

Adobe launches Substance 3D tools for immersive creativity

Adobe has launched Substance 3D tools that take advantage of AI technology for immersive creation. The tools are aimed at making more realistic special effects, gaming, and entertainment imagery. They are also targeted at wider industries that similarly require a precision realism in design, said Sebastien Deguy (the vice president of 3D and immersive at Adobe) in an interview with GamesBeat.
SoftwareCNET

Adobe's new Substance 3D creative suite revamps its tools in one package

Adobe sees the future of creation being increasingly 3D. Its newest Adobe Substance 3D apps are aiming to be a complete destination for 3D art, sampling and even virtual photography, with uses that could range from video game assets to e-commerce to content for a possible world of VR and AR-compatible 3D assets. But these apps are PC, Mac and Linux based, though, not mobile.
SoftwareRoad to VR

Built on ‘Medium’, Adobe’s New Substance 3D Modeler Aims to Bring VR Modeling to Pro Workflows

This week Adobe revealed its new Substance 3D software suite which is designed to give creative professionals a comprehensive set of tools for modeling, texturing, and lighting 3D objects and scenes. Built on the foundation of the VR sculpting tool Oculus Medium (which Adobe acquired back in 2019), the Substance 3D Modeler tool aims to make VR modeling an integral part of the suite’s 3D workflow.
Computerstoolfarm.com

Freebies: 3D Workflow Tools Roundup

Download 3D workflow tools to help you work faster and more efficiently with your 3D program of choice. And, of course, they’re all free! (And, yes, we know it’s not Friday, but don’t we wish it were always Friday?!) Maxwell Multilight. Multilight lets you change the lighting on renders from...
SoftwarePosted by
Digital Camera World

Adobe Photoshop CC 2021 review

Photoshop is still the leader of the pack when it comes to image manipulation, but it might be packed with too many superfluous features for the average photographer’s needs. Fortunately Photoshop excels at photo-fixing, creative compositing even photo painting. Its new cloud-based Neural Filters can help you enhance your shots more effectively.
TechnologyThe SOLIDWORKS Blog

Robust 3D Mold Design on the Cloud

Mold and tooling engineers face unique challenges that ultimately affect manufactured product quality and cost. Issues can include material variations, weld lines, sink marks, warpage, long cycle times, and incomplete cavity filling. Once the mold design has been completed and manufacturing begins, making design part changes can become very expensive. Therefore, good upfront communication between plastic part designers and mold and tooling engineers can help eliminate potential problems earlier, saving time and costs downstream.
SoftwareANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Adobe to remove Photoshop Sketch, Illustrator Draw from Google Play

If you’ve lost track of the many Adobe apps that can be installed on your mobile device, don’t worry, they seem to be doing a bit of house cleaning. They have been removing older apps that are pretty much duplicates of other already existing apps. The two latest that will soon be removed from the Google Play Store is Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw. But if you’ve already installed them on your phone or tablet, you’ll still be able to use them at least until January 10, 2022.
Computerscreativebloq.com

Why moving to 3D designs can unlock your creative potential

Any modern creative will know that 3D is everywhere. From cutting-edge games to blockbuster movies, and even manufacturing and fashion, 3D graphics are helping us to entertain audiences, work with clients to design new products and so much more. The numbers speak for themselves – in 2018 the global 3D animation market was valued at nearly $14 billion, and that’s only set to grow.
Computerstoolfarm.com

Adobe Substance 3D Collection for Teams & Businesses

Please Note: US Sales Only. In the Substance 3D ecosystem, smart creative apps and high-end content give you everything you need to make inspiring art. For the beginner and expert alike. The Substance 3D Collection includes Stager, Painter, Sampler, Designer, 50 assets (materials, models, and lighting) per month, 100 GB of Creative Cloud storage, Adobe Bridge, Adobe Fonts, Behance, and Adobe Portfolio.
SoftwarePosted by
Creative Bloq

The best 3D modelling software in 2021

Mastering the best 3D modelling software means you will be in great demand in the fast-growing 3D industry. The popularity of streaming services means increasing sums of money has been invested in TV and movie content so the need for 3D artists, animators and VFX artists is at an all-time high. Due to the pandemic, there has been uncertainty over how much actual filming can be done meaning appetite for CG content is at an all-time high.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Google Unveils New Firebase Features at Google/IO

At the recent Google I/O conference, Google introduced a new product, App Check, for its Mobile-Backend-as-a-Service platform Firebase. It provides an additional security layer for accessing other Firebase products. Many of the existing Firebase products saw improvements: The local Emulator Suite now includes the file store Cloud Storage, the monolithic Web SDK will be modularized, and Performance Monitoring processes data in real-time.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Visual Studio Code Boosts Java IDE Capabilities

According to surveys, one out of four Java developers uses Visual Studio Code (VS Code), Microsoft’s free, cross-platform IDE that has recently become a more fully-fledged Java IDE. New welcome and configuration screens ease project set-up, new project and hierarchy views make code navigation easier, quality-of-life improvements save coding time, and the Spring Framework and Microsoft’s Azure cloud service are now better integrated.
Softwarewiltonbulletin.com

Essential Software Tools To Keep Your Podcasts Organized

Entrepreneurs need to stay organized. Your podcast also needs to be organized. Thankfully, many software options can make life easier for business owners who have a podcast. These tools have you covered whether you want to use a show notes app or online storage service. One great way for entrepreneurs...
SoftwarePhotofocus

Adobe’s new 3D pack to help create virtual photography and photo-realism design

To empower creatives to succeed in 3D, today Adobe is releasing the Adobe Substance 3D Collection. It is a suite of interoperable tools and services that support 3D creativity from the beginning to the end of any project. This is an intuitive extension of the Creative Cloud tools that designers already love, like Photoshop and Illustrator.

Comments / 0

Community Policy