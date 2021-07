The 4th of July deals are here and with it come sales on pretty much everything going depending on where you look. As the next big sales season after Prime Day, the 4th of July sales are a good time to pick up anything you missed out on during Amazon’s big sales events. While prices won’t be quite as great this time around, it’s a good opportunity nonetheless with fewer big deals events going on until Black Friday later this year. Read on while we take you through what to expect and whether it’s worth shopping.