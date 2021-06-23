Steven Duggar’s emergence gives the Giants good problems

It’s becoming progressively more and more difficult to ignore Joc Pederson. For starters, despite the cold start, his season numbers are starting to take shape. He owns a .243/.303/.456 slash line with 27 runs, 11 home runs, 32 RBIs, and a 63-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The strikeout numbers are still a concern, as his 27% strikeout rate is higher than his career average. However, he’s been trending in the right direction. In April, Pederson had a 32.7% strikeout rate, and it has dropped down to 25.7% since the beginning of May when he returned from the IL. In fact, over that same stretch of time, Pederson has slashed .277/.317/.529 with 22 runs, 10 home runs, and 28 RBIs. For a career above average OPS hitter, who currently has an OPS+ of 110 hitting at the top of the Cubs’ lineup, you could do much worse. Take a look at your outfield and ask yourself if you are getting that type of production from your other hitters.