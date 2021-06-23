Steven Duggar’s emergence gives the Giants good problems
Earlier this week, the Giants faced a roster crunch. Alex Dickerson and Darin Ruf both returned from the IL to rejoin a suddenly crowded outfield. The Giants needed to make two decisions to open two spots on 26-player. One of those choices was relatively easy: they optioned Jason Vosler, a rookie with three options and a 98 wRC+. The other was much harder. Ultimately, Farhan Zaidi and Scott Harris opted to send LaMonte Wade Jr., who owned a 127 wRC+, down to Triple-A Sacramento.www.beyondtheboxscore.com