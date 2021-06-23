Cancel
4 Surveillance Company Executives Indicted for Allegedly Aiding Torture

Four tech executives in France have been indicted after their company’s surveillance technology was used by authoritarian governments in Libya and Egypt to target activists. Philippe Vannier, former chief of Amesys and Nexa Technologies, was charged with complicity in acts of torture by the crimes against humanity and war crimes unit of the Paris Judicial Court, according to a press release from Amnesty International. Olivier Bohbot, head of Nexa Technologies, Renaud Roques, its managing director, and former Nexa president and Amesys commercial director Stéphane Salies were charged with complicity in acts of torture and forced disappearances, according to French media.

