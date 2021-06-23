Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Your Summer Wardorbe Is Craving Chocolate Brown

By Dara Prant
fashionista.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur summer palette typically consists of bright colors that you'd find in a fruit salad — think bold blueberry blues and statement-making strawberry reds — but there's a new dessert-inspired hue that's worth incorporating into your warm-weather wardrobe: A rich chocolate brown is poised to make our closets sweeter (or more bitter) for the next few months.

fashionista.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate#Craving#Swimsuits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Restaurantsnashvillelifestyles.com

Cravings: Anzie Blue

From a cozy 800-square-foot shop in Belle Meade to a 3,800-square-foot restaurant in the heart of Hillsboro Village, Anzie Blue owner Marcie Van Mol says the move was inspired by their customers.“We have always listened to the customer. We started out as a CBD shop, our customers asked for coffee, then they asked for breakfast and so on,” she explains. “We’ve built this business on loyal customers and we aim to create products they will want to keep coming back for.”Guests can enjoy Anzie Blue’s inviting, light-filled space morning to night with a comprehensive menu that includes coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and cocktails + CBD. It’s a space that feels equally at home for a lunch date with friends, studying for a test, or taking a meeting.“We just wanted it to be relaxing,” she says. “We all needed a place outside of our homes to spend some time during and after this pandemic.”These perfectly bronzed Carolina Gold crisps with horseradish dipping sauce are just right for sharing with friends; they’re also offered as a side with the sandwiches on the menu, and Van Mol adds that “they pair nicely with the soups as well.” '
RecipesLadysmith News

Satisfy Summer Cookout Cravings

(Family Features) Something about summer brings out cravings for grilled perfection. Whether it’s the unmistakable flavor of a slow smoked side of ribs or a flame-kissed tenderloin, you can’t go wrong when you pull out the grill. Barbecue enthusiasts, who only let the best meats grace their grills and smokers,...
RecipesThe Takeout

Make the best mint chocolate ice cream of your life by layering flavors

I Melt With You is a new ice cream column from The Takeout. I’ll be here all summer with new ice cream recipes, unique ingredients, equipment recommendations, and ways to make your home ice cream experience as easy and fun as possible. I am always up for a challenge, so feel free to send flavor requests to hello@thetakeout.com. If you want to see some of the flavors I have been developing for you, feel free to pop over to my IG @stacey.ballis and scroll back for some serious ice cream content.
ShoppingPosted by
DFW Community News

Grabbing Your Summer Essentials

Summer is officially here and we are so excited!! BBQ’s, days at the lake, and a lot of family fun are in our near future and we can’t wait 🙂. One of our favorite things to do is. BBQ! We haven’t done burgers in a while because we eat a low refined carb diet, however we recently found some low carb buns that are AMAZING! We ordered them on Walmart+ and they arrived on our doorstep just in time for dinner!
LifestyleABC News

How to refresh your fridge for summer

From home and kitchen organization experts to food bloggers, there are many smart solutions to spruce up the high-traffic appliance and with summer in full swing, it's time to get your fridge in tip-top shape. Brandi Crawford, a cookbook author and food blogger, shared her helpful tips with "Good Morning...
RecipesDaily Californian

Simple, delicious chocolate tart for your pastry cravings

With their crisp shortcrust pastry and delicious filling, tarts are one of my favorite baked goods. They come in several varieties, from custard tarts to tropical fruit tarts. We at the Clog will take you through the process of creating a scrumptious chocolate tart. It’s much simpler than you think!
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

Cadbury has launched a kit to make your own chocolate train out of Oreos

The annual celebration of all things chocolatey might be some way off yet, but you don’t need to wait until Easter 2022 to get your cocoa fix.The experts at Cadbury are well-known for tempting chocoholics with new and delicious creations, including the DIY chocolate cottage kit, which went down a storm earlier this year, with many people buying it for loved ones instead of traditional eggs.And the brand’s latest creation looks just as enticing – a build-your-own train set made entirely of Dairy Milk and, wait for it, Oreos.Whether you’re looking for an activity to keep your children entertained on...
Peachtree Corners, GAfox5atlanta.com

Chocolate camp makes summer even sweeter

Summer camp creates sweet memories for countless kids every year and those memories are even sweeter when the camp involves dipping, decorating, and taste-testing chocolate. Peterbrooke Chocolatier at The Forum in Peachtree Corners offers a day camp for kids who have a major sweet tooth.
Athens, GAflagpole.com

Elevate Your Cocktails With Summer Fruit

The summer season provides a fantastic opportunity to get creative with classic drinks and spirits, especially when using seasonal ingredients and out-of-the-ordinary spirits. As one can feel, Athens has transitioned from spring to summer, and the muggy Classic City heat will linger well into early autumn. For the cocktail enthusiast hoping to stir and shake some refined refreshment and thirst-quenching rejuvenation, fresh is absolutely the best.
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Style Magazine

Cravings – July 2021

The Tipsy Skipper is a quirky oasis in downtown Ocala. Tucked away in a small, unassuming storefront in downtown Ocala, just two doors down from The Marion Theatre, is a little piece of Polynesia called The Tipsy Skipper. Since opening its doors in mid-2020, the boutique 1950s tiki-themed bar has quickly become an Instagram worthy hotspot for a night out on the town. The lounge takes on the personality of a well-traveled sea captain who has searched the globe hunting for treasures in the form of handcrafted drinks.
RestaurantsMorganton News Herald

Are you craving a buffet rebirth?

“Buffets Are Back – With New Policies and Gloves,” blared the headline recent on the front page of the Wall Street Journal. That was welcome news for my pandemic-weary family. I was afraid such wide-open dining would go the way of the dinosaur. (“Look out! The asteroid is headed for the chocolate fountain!” “Mmm…chocolate-covered asteroid…”)
GardeningDuluth News Tribune

Why your hydrangeas might have brown spots even if you're watering this summer

A: Your panicle-type hydrangeas are well-adapted to Northern landscapes, so you’ve chosen wisely, but you’re not alone in your foliage troubles. I’ve received many photos and questions identical to yours about hydrangeas this year. Although the panicle-type hydrangeas enjoy sunshine, they prefer cool, moist soil. The intense heat, wind and...
RecipesOne Green Planet

Healthy, Moist & Melt-In-Your-Mouth Chocolate Cake [Vegan]

1 1/3 cups white spelt flour, measured then sifted. 1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons 100% cacao powder, measured then sifted. 2 tbsps brown Mascobado granulated sugar cane,* see note. about 1/2 cup 70% dark chocolate, chopped in small chunks. Wet ingredients. 2 ripe & spotted bananas, hand-mashed until creamy (about...
ShoppingFort Morgan Times

Your summer safety shopping list

Summer means days at the pool, road trips to the lake and hiking through the mountains. Your kids are homework-free and ready for the next adventure. But are YOU ready? We discussed summer outdoor safety with two Banner Health experts to create a summer safety shopping list that you can take to the store before summer fun officially kicks off. We split the list into two dangers associated with summer outdoor adventure: Sun and heat.
Drinksmyq105.com

Get Back to Nature and How to Create Your Own Chocolate Bar

In this episode we will tell you about a fun new way to get back to nature, how to create your own chocolate bar, and more! Join us as we take you on a journey across all of Tampa Bay. We will show you all that this city has to offer lead by the biggest tastemakers in Tampa Bay. Anita Camacho who is known as “The Butterfly Whisperer” and founder of the new Butterfly Conservatory of Tampa Bay (:49) talks all about the beauty and educational opportunities they offer. There are a lot of concerts coming to Tampa Bay and we go over the list of the top 10 most expensive concerts coming to town (3:38). Plus, there is a new sweet place in Hyde Park that is perfect for a date night or a girl’s night where you can hang with the girls and make your own chocolate bar called Cake Drip (6:41)!
Home & Gardenparentmap.com

Your Backyard: The Ultimate Summer Playground

Editor's note: This article was sponsored by Flyhomes. In between family getaways and super-cool camps, kids are bound to spend a lot of their long summer days at home, yet kiddos need look no farther than the backyard for boundless opportunities for fun! We’ve compiled a list of stellar backyard-makeover ideas to turn your yard into the ultimate summer playground. With activities ranging from Ninja Warrior courses to clever science experiments, your kids will spend the whole summer right where they should: outside.
Food & Drinkstwobuttonsdeep.com

Brewed in Your Backyard: Brown’s Brewing Co.

Our new series “Brewed In Your Backyard” highlights some of the best craft breweries across Upstate NY with Decrescente’s Vinnie the Beer Guy. First stop: Brown’s Brewing Company. Brown’s opened in 1993, and is one of the first craft breweries to open in the state since prohibition. While most people...