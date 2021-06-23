Your Summer Wardorbe Is Craving Chocolate Brown

From a cozy 800-square-foot shop in Belle Meade to a 3,800-square-foot restaurant in the heart of Hillsboro Village, Anzie Blue owner Marcie Van Mol says the move was inspired by their customers.“We have always listened to the customer. We started out as a CBD shop, our customers asked for coffee, then they asked for breakfast and so on,” she explains. “We’ve built this business on loyal customers and we aim to create products they will want to keep coming back for.”Guests can enjoy Anzie Blue’s inviting, light-filled space morning to night with a comprehensive menu that includes coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and cocktails + CBD. It’s a space that feels equally at home for a lunch date with friends, studying for a test, or taking a meeting.“We just wanted it to be relaxing,” she says. “We all needed a place outside of our homes to spend some time during and after this pandemic.”These perfectly bronzed Carolina Gold crisps with horseradish dipping sauce are just right for sharing with friends; they’re also offered as a side with the sandwiches on the menu, and Van Mol adds that “they pair nicely with the soups as well.” '