6 Tricks All Sonos Owners Should Know

If you're still working from a conventional thermostat, maybe it's time to get a smart upgrade. You don't have to spend hundreds for the privilege either. Last year, Google released an inexpensive version of its famous Nest Thermostat, and it's a great option that has held up over the long term. Well, today you can get the Snow-colored version for a brand new low of $87.99 at Amazon. The other colors (Charcoal, Fog, and Sand) are all on sale as well, but they are only going for $99.98. That's not quite the $42 discount of the Snow, but it's still $30 in savings compared to the thermostat's regular $130 price that it rarely varies from.