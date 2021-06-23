6 Tricks All Sonos Owners Should Know

Get an entire wireless audio system with the Q Active 200 Speakers. Their soundstage consists of 6 digital amplifiers and 6 drivers. What’s more, an innovative rear-firing concealed subwoofer gives you deep, powerful bass. You also get high-fidelity sound with true wireless connectivity from multiple streaming services like AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. Moreover, the Q Active Control hub boasts a range of connectivity options and converts the audio into high-resolution files. Furthermore, with Google Home, Alexa, and Siri compatibility, managing these wireless speakers is a breeze. Moreover, the sleek compact tower design blends seamlessly into your living area. Finally, with the Multiroom Audio Integration system, you can use various services to organize your music and play it in any room of the house.