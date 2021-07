Shohei Ohtani is a baseball player with talent unlike anyone else on the planet right now. The Orioles, whose roster is full of baseball players with a lack of talent like few others in MLB right now, had the misfortune of running into Ohtani the hitter and baserunner on Friday night. He is not the only reason they lost the game, but he is the biggest. When all was said and done, the O’s had been walked off by the Angels, 8-7.