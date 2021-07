Xbox has announced the next set of games coming for subscribers of Xbox Game Pass in late June over the next couple of weeks. As per the Xbox Wire, the additions kick off with today’s earlier announcement of Worms Rumble providing real-time explosive Annelida action on Cloud, Console and PC from today. June 24 will see drops of RTS Iron Harvest for on PC and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit: Remastered on Console and PC. Retro FPS Prodeus rounds off the offerings, with that game on Xbox Game Pass for PC.