We all know that some of the most advanced techs out there come from military development. Indeed, with plenty of money for research and development, the military comes up with some of the most ingenious innovations. In this video, we take a look at some of these innovations related to robotics. There’s no denying that these military robots are as futuristic as it gets and they come from all kinds of backgrounds. Some were developed for military use while others were adapted to military applications.