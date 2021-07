It looks like assets of Warner Bros. Interactive are already being sold off to other companies. One of them is mobile game studio Playdemic, the developer of the successful Golf Clash, who was recently sold to video game giant EA. According to their press release, EA acquired the studio for an astonishing $1.4 billion. What makes this acquisition even more startling is that EA paid the insane amount in cash, which is a lot of money to be carrying around.