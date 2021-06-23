The tenuous art of ‘belay-graphy’

Draw for Paws, a nonprofit that supports animal welfare and rescue, launched in Houston with a partnership with Houston PetsAlive! at the Big Dig fundraiser. The idea behind Draw for Paws was created in 2018 by 8-year-old Scarlett Chwatko, who was passionate about animals and spent time volunteering at the SPCA. Donate $20 or more to a local animal shelter, and Scarlett would draw a portrait of your pet or favorite animal. Shortly after she drew what became Draw for Paws’ logo, Scarlett lost her battle with cancer. Her friends took over the organization in her honor, dubbing themselves the "scarlysquad" to fulfill Scarlett’s vision. Since its inception, more than 100 artists of all ages and skill levels, from all over the world, have helped raise over $65,000 in food and funds to rescue animals in need. The expansion to Houston is particularly special as mom Robin Chwatko grew up in Meyerland and Scarlett loved visiting her mom’s hometown. To mark the launch of the Houston chapter, Draw for Paws has created a special Texas-shaped toy. Pictured are (from left) Macy Langland and Lilly and Wyatt Cyprow at the Big Dig event. See drawforpaws.org.