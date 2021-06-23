Cancel
Tripadvisor Reveals New, Expansive Travelers' Choice 'Things To Do' Awards To Help Travelers Maximize Every Trip With The Best Experiences

hospitalitynet.org
 11 days ago

Today, Tripadvisor® announced the winners of its 2021 Travelers' Choice® "Best of the Best" Things to Do Awards. Previously called the Travelers' Choice Awards for Experiences, the revamped Things to Do Awards have been broadened to recognize the best activities listed on Tripadvisor, so travelers across the globe can look no further for inspiration to make that all important next vacation exceptional. Tripadvisor expanded the awards across a dozen subcategories, from Nature and Hiking to Water Adventures to Out of the Ordinary Experiences, reflecting activities that have been hot since the start of the pandemic. Tripadvisor's vast inventory of things to do - with nearly 400,000 bookable activities - is the go-to source for anyone looking to elevate their travels.

www.hospitalitynet.org
