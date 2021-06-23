Another Good Sign: Premium Cinemas Opens Luxury Movie Theater In Chestertown
Flagship Premium Cinemas announced today that they will be opening their newest theater in Chestertown, Maryland. Located in the Washington Square Shopping Center, Flagship Premium Cinema Chestertown will feature deluxe amenities including luxurious powered reclining seats, online reserved seating, in-lobby ticketing kiosks, self-serve beverages with free refills and, coming soon, a bar with beer and wine selections.chestertownspy.org