Another Good Sign: Premium Cinemas Opens Luxury Movie Theater In Chestertown

The amount of movies I have seen so far since the theater has opened is pretty impressive and scary. If you haven't realized yet but Regal Cinemas in Bozeman reopened, thankfully, back at the beginning of May and it's absolutely fantastic. Personally, I have seen six movies since the movie theater reopened. The experience of going to a movie theater with friends and family is so much better than watching a brand new movie in your home. Some folks might disagree but the theater allows you to be fully submerged with surround sound, popcorn, soda, and a big screen to enjoy.