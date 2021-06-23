Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chestertown, MD

Another Good Sign: Premium Cinemas Opens Luxury Movie Theater In Chestertown

By Spy Desk
chestertownspy.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlagship Premium Cinemas announced today that they will be opening their newest theater in Chestertown, Maryland. Located in the Washington Square Shopping Center, Flagship Premium Cinema Chestertown will feature deluxe amenities including luxurious powered reclining seats, online reserved seating, in-lobby ticketing kiosks, self-serve beverages with free refills and, coming soon, a bar with beer and wine selections.

chestertownspy.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chestertown, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Chestertown, MD
Entertainment
Chestertown, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theater#Flagship Cinemas#Flagship Premium Cinemas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
News Break
Movies
Related
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

New films to open at Cinema Art Theater June 25

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater will present “Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation,” “Asia” and “Kiss Me Kosher,” starting Friday, June 25. “Truman & Tennessee” is a captivating documentary that tells the story of two of the greatest writers of the past century. The brilliant work, personal...
MoviesFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Movies at area theaters

(PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and language; 2:25) Cipher enlists the help of Jakob, Dom's younger brother to take revenge on Dom and his team. Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, 13-24 Drive in Wabash, ABCinema Decatur, Auburn/Garrett Drive-In (with “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”), Brokaw Movie House Angola, Goodrich Huntington 7, Goodrich Huntington Twin Drive-In, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville.
Jerseyville, ILadvantagenews.com

Relighting the sign at Jerseyville movie theater

The Stadium Theater in Jerseyville will be the site of a marquee lighting and ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday. At 8 p.m., the public is invited to attend the brief ceremony as the new marquee is lit up following an extensive rehab project. The theater was the first recipient of the Jerseyville...
Glendale, CALos Angeles Daily News

LOOK out: New dine-in cinema to open at closed Glendale theater

Movie theaters in Los Angeles County sat dormant for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some couldn’t survive the shutdown. Now, a new company is coming to town and snatching up some of these unlucky locations. Studio Movie Grill, a small theater chain with 19 locations,...
Bozeman, MTPosted by
96.7 KISS FM

Have You Been Back To The Movie Theater Yet?

The amount of movies I have seen so far since the theater has opened is pretty impressive and scary. If you haven't realized yet but Regal Cinemas in Bozeman reopened, thankfully, back at the beginning of May and it's absolutely fantastic. Personally, I have seen six movies since the movie theater reopened. The experience of going to a movie theater with friends and family is so much better than watching a brand new movie in your home. Some folks might disagree but the theater allows you to be fully submerged with surround sound, popcorn, soda, and a big screen to enjoy.
Plymouth, MNccxmedia.org

Plymouth Movie Theater Sees Blockbuster Comeback

For much of the past year, the thought of sitting in a dark room with strangers for an extended period of time to watch a movie seemed downright, well, Cruella. “Yup, haven’t been in a theater since, wow, March of 2020,” said Debbie, a moviegoer from Golden Valley. Now if...
MoviesPosted by
104.5 KDAT

AMC Theaters Offer Unlimited Popcorn During Cinema Week

There's about to be a mass organized effort to lure moviegoers back to theaters, so watch for all of the incoming deals and promotions. One of the cooler deals out so far is from AMC Theaters, who will celebrate the first-ever cinema week by offering popcorn in the coolest way possible.
MoviesRegister Citizen

Blackpink to Release New 'Blackpink the Movie' in Theaters

Blackpink have announced the release of Blackpink the Movie via Trafalgar Releasing, and CJ 4DPlex in South Korea and Japan. Marking the K-pop quartet’s fifth anniversary of their Square One project debut, the film will hit theaters worldwide on August 4th and 8th. Tickets go on sale on June 30th.
Chestertown, MDchestertownspy.org

Chestertown Celebrates Juneteeth

Chestertown kicked off a two-day Juneteenth celebration Friday evening with a gala block party in Fountain Park. Just days before declared a Federal Holiday, the annual event was introduced by BlackUnion President John Queen and followed by great music with the Dell Fox Company. Queen and the BlackUnion of Kent...
Louisiana StateCommercial Observer

Regal Cinemas to Rescue Former ArcLight Theater in LA

It’s Regal to the rescue. The Regal Cinemas movie theater chain run by Cineworld will take over an 87,046-square-foot lease and the former ArcLight theater at Douglas Emmett’s Sherman Oaks Galleria, after the previous movie theater operator failed to survive pandemic lockdowns and permanently closed in April. The new Regal...
Bryan, TXNews Channel 25

Community members are feeling comfortable returning to movie theaters

BRYAN, TX — We all know about restaurant week, fashion week, there's even shark week, but for the first time ever the nation is celebrating cinema week. Moviegoers are excited to have major box office films return to the big screens. According to a survey conducted by Fandango, 93% of moviegoers expressed their happiness of feeling safe enough to return to movie theaters.
Livingston Parish, LALivingston Parish News

Movie Tavern to celebrate summer blockbusters with ‘Cinema Week’

Movie Tavern by Marcus is celebrating the summer blockbuster season with Cinema Week, an industry wide, week-long party for movie-lovers that includes special promotions, giveaways, and double features. Cinema Week is running June 22-27 at all of the chain’s theatre’s nationwide. In Livingston Parish, Movie Tavern by Marcus is located...
Santa Monica, CANBC Los Angeles

Dive Into Movie Fun at a Posh Poolside Cinema Series

Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica. $25 food & beverage minimum per person; reserve through Tock or Resy. Hotels, and hotel pools, are often seen on the silver screen, and with good reason: People from different places meet up at interesting inns, usually furthering plots and creating general excitement.
Charitieschestertownspy.org

Haven Ministries Updates Friends Campaign

Haven Ministries is rebranding its Friends monthly giving program. Through the new “Sow the Seeds of Hope” Campaign, individuals and small businesses are encouraged to make monthly contributions of $10 a month to support Haven Ministries’ current programs and new expenses associated with its Homes of Hope, an expansion of its upcoming Housing Assistance Program.
Dayton, OHspectrumnews1.com

Dayton cinema offers unique movie going experience

DAYTON, Ohio — Nestled in the Oregon District of downtown Dayton stands The Neon, a unique art-house cinema with a rich history and a mission to promote meaningful conversations. Manager Jonathan McNeal fell in love with the theater nearly two decades ago. He said is a visit to The Neon...
Kent County, MDchestertownspy.org

Kent County Fair Returns!

The Kent County Fair is returning this summer to the Kent Ag Center fairgrounds at 21349 Tolchester Beach Road, Chestertown, July 15-17! There is exciting new entertainment including Justin Singleton and the Shorebillies, who will perform Thursday from 7-9pm. Friday, July 16 singer Ashton Mooday will perform with her band, Hometown Zeroes at 7pm, followed by Family Friendly Karaoke at 8pm. Saturday evening the 4-H Livestock and Cake auctions are back! Come spend a fun filled evening at the fair and support local 4-H youth.