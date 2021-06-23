They improve the quality of life of Mexican families in food vulnerability
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Sustainability has always been essential to the culture of Grupo Herdez. It is the basis to ensure their permanence, contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. For this reason, in 2012 the company became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, one of the most important global initiatives on sustainability issues, and gave life to Saber Nutrir .