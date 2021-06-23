Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

They improve the quality of life of Mexican families in food vulnerability

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Sustainability has always been essential to the culture of Grupo Herdez. It is the basis to ensure their permanence, contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. For this reason, in 2012 the company became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, one of the most important global initiatives on sustainability issues, and gave life to Saber Nutrir .

www.entrepreneur.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Food Systems#Un#Mexican People#Healthy Food#Spanish#Ai#Un#The Global Compact#The Board Of Grupo Herdez#Mazahua#State Of Mexico#Mayan#Mexicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Social Security
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
EducationHouston Chronicle

Upcoming Event: "Educated Girls, Improved Quality Of Life"

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 19, 2021. Please see video for more information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qPL2Um3vOvXqadu1RwrVXE3qWbeEEcom/view. The event will be held on 1st of July at 5:00 pm UTC, 4:00 pm London and 11:00 am New York. It will also be broadcast on the website http://www.sustainfinance.org. The discussion will include the socio-economic barriers preventing children, especially girls, from accessing education and how these barriers can be overcome. The event will be hosted by gender equality activist and sustainability strategist Ilkay Demirdag and include young actress Faith Fidel, star of the Netflix movie "Fisherman's Diary".
AdvocacyEurekAlert

10 years later: How Syrian refugee-led supply networks improve quality of life

Basic needs of disaster- and conflict-impacted refugees are often met by humanitarian relief goods and services, and until now little was known about how refugees create economic livelihood beyond immediate relief. A new exploratory case study from Portland State University Associate Professor of Management Theodore Khoury reveals how Syrian refugees...
Agriculturefao.org

FAO Director-General stresses importance of agri-food systems transformation at UN event to discuss building back better from COVID-19

Science, technology, innovation and data are key to transforming agri-food systems, said FAO Director-General QU Dongyu at the 2021 Integration Segment of the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) on Friday. The Integration Segment brought together high-level participants and experts ahead of the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF)...
Healthgoodmenproject.com

How to Improve the Quality of Life for Seniors: 5 Tremendous Tips

— When you have senior citizens at home, there is a matter of responsibility. Their physical health, mental wellbeing, and day-to-day lifestyle is all entrusted to you. There might be times when it seems like taking care of someone is getting difficult. But you should be sensible enough to know that they are dependent on you and you have to do the best you can.
HealthMedicalXpress

Charting 60 years of treatments, health characteristics among people with dwarfism to improve quality of life

In a retrospective study believed to be one of the largest of its kind, researchers say they have successfully charted the health risks, growth patterns, and medical and surgical outcomes of 1,374 people with the most common form of dwarfism, called achondroplasia, seen over a 60-year period at four academic medical centers, including Johns Hopkins Medicine. The findings, according to the researchers, not only affirm some long-standing views and trends in the care of those with the condition, but also offer a standardized baseline, a blueprint investigators hope will serve to speed diagnosis and improve patients' quality of life and health.
Metal MiningSeattle Times

Skagit mine permit: ‘Protect our quality of life’

An unprecedented coalition of 15 local and tribal governments not seen in the Skagit Watershed since the Magic Skagit arose to fight against nuclear power plants in our valley has come together. The coalition opposes the potential giant copper mine in our headwaters and requests our governments move to permanently protect our headwaters as envisioned in the 1984 Skagit River Treaty signed by Canada and the United States.
Taos, NMTaos News

Exploring options for supporting a high quality of life

The Taos News has committed to implement a weekly column to help educate our community about emotional healing through grief. People may write questions to Golden Willow Retreat and they will be answered privately to you and possibly as a future article for others. Please list a first name that grants permission for printing.
Medical & Biotechbio.org

Improving Food Systems: The Case of the Banana

When you think about the banana, what comes to mind? Banana pudding? Banana peel jokes? A banana split? Well, the history and journey of today’s banana and how it gets to our stores is covered in the latest episode of the I am BIO podcast, which explores the plight of the banana as a case study in discovering how to address some challenges in our food systems, including tools derived from biotechnology.
WorldWorld Bank Blogs

Using digital solutions to improve water access in Haiti

In Haiti, one of the Americas’ poorest countries, there is not enough access to quality water and sanitation, with the poorest citizens suffering the most. Between 1990 and 2015, the population's access to drinkable water decreased rapidly due to infrastructure challenges. In 2017, 45 percent of the population did not have access to potable water. Today, with COVID-19 putting a harsh spotlight on the importance of frequent hand washing and basic access to private facilities, improving access to water and sanitation in Haiti is more important than ever.
Public Healthunfoundation.org

Reversal and Resilience: SDG Progress After a Year of COVID-19

From July 6 to 15, countries will report on their SDG progress at the UN Economic and Social Council’s annual High-Level Political Forum. As COVID-19 continues to rage around the world, and recovery exacerbates global inequalities, the pandemic’s impact on progress is undeniable and profound. Still, the UN’s latest progress report says there are rays of hope that can be built upon.
Health Servicesfinchannel.com

Well-designed Primary Health Care Can Help Flatten the Curve during a Health Crisis like COVID-19

The FINANCIAL -- COVID-19 has exposed vast weaknesses in health systems around the world and has exacerbated gaps in quality and service while highlighting the critical role of quality primary health care (PHC) during a health emergency. According to a new World Bank report, well-designed PHC has the potential to help flatten the curve during a health crisis like COVID-19 by providing measures such as surveillance, testing and contract tracing, community outreach and vaccine coverage, and in keeping hospitals from overflowing with critically ill patients.
Public HealthWorld Health Organization

Billions of people will lack access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene in 2030 unless progress quadruples – warn WHO, UNICEF

Billions of people around the world will be unable to access safely managed household drinking water, sanitation and hygiene services in 2030 unless the rate of progress quadruples, according to a new report from WHO and UNICEF. The Joint Monitoring Programme (JMP) report – Progress on household drinking water, sanitation...
WorldUN News Centre

Secretary-General appoints Vladanka Andreeva of North Macedonia United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan

On 1 July, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Vladanka Andreeva of North Macedonia as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, with the host Government’s approval. Ms. Andreeva brings 21 years of experience in international development, humanitarian coordination, advocacy, and partnership building, which she has acquired within the...
AdvocacyEntrepreneur

The 5 Pillars This Entrepreneur Used to Build a Sustainable Fashion Brand

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. These days, hundreds of brands, companies and organizations are focused on sustainability. That’s great news in many respects, to be sure. However, the term’s seeming iniquitousness also leads to confusion and questions about what makes something truly sustainable. In fashion, for example,...
TravelWorld Economic Forum

Aviation, Travel and Tourism

The future of flying is closer than ever. Sustainable fuel is the key. Sustainable aviation fuel can help the industry support the net-zero transition. A new World Economic Forum certificate system will enable customers to help. 4 ways nature tourism can help drive a green COVID-19 recovery. The World Bank...
Public HealthWorld Economic Forum

Global Health

High-level discussions on the biggest global issues, on our new podcast: Agenda Dialogues. The World Economic Forum's Agenda Dialogues are top-level discussions hosted by Forum President Børge Brende, now available as a podcast. Here's a sample. 3 important questions about stress. Stress can have long-term consequences for our health –...