RADIO BLOWHARD SAYS SIXERS EMBIID ISN’T A CLOSER — PUH-LEASE!

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we sift the bleached bones and ashes of a Sixers season that had NBA Finals potential but ended Sunday night in game 7 of the East semis against the Hawks, it is natural to look for reasons they failed. Ben Simmons is suspect No. 1 because his offensive game...

NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Warriors must offer Sixers for Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has taken a ton of flack over the past couple of days. After the Sixers were stunned and eliminated by the fifth seed Atlanta Hawks, the NBA world has had strong opinions about trading Simmons to perhaps finally break his pairing with Joel Embiid. They’ve been together and considered a contender for years but they’ve never really made it to the NBA Finals.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Report: Ben Simmons, Sixers Aren't Rushing to Find a Trade

Following an extremely disappointing offensive showing by Ben Simmons in the second round of the playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of thinking to do ahead of next season. Although Simmons achieved another All-Star nod this season for his regular-season progress and was even a runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year award, his offensive limitations held the team back when it mattered the most.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Danny Green’s brutally honest take on Sixers teammate Ben Simmons

Everybody has been trying to figure out what’s up with Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons and why he not only hasn’t improved his game but seemed to regress offensively in these playoffs. Simmons himself admitted he was in his own head, and Sixers teammate Danny Green recently offered up a lengthy explanation for what’s going on there on his Inside The Green Room podcast.
NBABleacher Report

Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Kings Making Deal For 76ers Star Considered 'A Pipe Dream'

An NBA source called the Sacramento Kings' potential trade pursuit of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons a "pipe dream." Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported Thursday none of the agents or executives he spoke with were bullish on the Kings' chances of landing Simmons, with one suggesting Sixers teammate Tobias Harris was a more realistic target.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Sixers Notes: Embiid, Rivers, Maxey, Simmons

Joel Embiid has a chance to change the course of his career tonight in the Sixers‘ first Game 7 since being eliminated by Toronto two years ago, writes Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. The lasting images from that game are Embiid being consoled by Raptors center Marc Gasol and then crying in the tunnel after Kawhi Leonard‘s series-winning shot bounced on the rim several times before falling.
NBAtheScore

The Sixers owe Joel Embiid something better than this

Joel Embiid chose to focus on a single moment. "I'll be honest," Embiid told reporters after his Philadelphia 76ers were bounced from the second round of the NBA playoffs with a 103-96 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. "I thought the turning point was when we - I don't know how to say it - but I thought the turning point was just we had an open shot and we made one free throw and we missed the other and then they came down and scored."
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Do the Sixers trade Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid?

The 2020-21 Philadelphia 76ers roster seemed to be the best version of the team so far, as it’s comprised of two stars, talented role players and veterans with championship experience. Despite that, however, the Sixers fell in the 2021 NBA playoffs at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks—the weaker team on paper.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Sixers star Joel Embiid speaks out on heartbreaking playoff exit amid Ben Simmons drama

The Philadelphia 76ers’ season officially came to an end on Sunday as they bowed out to the Atlanta Hawks in what turned out to be an epic second-round series. After the game, Joel Embiid shared his unfiltered thoughts on what had just transpired as well as what lies ahead, and despite the heartbreak, what the All-Star big man had to say should get Sixers fans excited for next season.
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Don't Buy the Sixers' Supposedly Renewed Commitment to Ben Simmons

Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid barely even tried to hide it. After the Philadelphia 76ers' embarrassing Game 7 flameout against the underdog Atlanta Hawks, their ire and frustration boiled over into inflammatory post-game comments that seemed to seal Ben Simmons' future in the City of Brotherly Love. Rivers, previously a...
NBAWashington Post

Joel Embiid says Ben Simmons’s passed-up dunk was ‘turning point’ in loss to Hawks

Immediately after the Philadelphia 76ers’ Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night, Joel Embiid gave credit to his opponents, criticized the officiating and said he had to improve his game. When offered a chance, though, to find fault elsewhere, the 76ers’ all-star center pointed to his team’s other all-star, guard/forward Ben Simmons.
NBABradenton Herald

Marcus Hayes: Joel Embiid says it’s not his fault the Sixers were upset by the Hawks in NBA playoffs, and he wants to be a guard

Don’t blame me. At least I tried. He should have worn a T-shirt with that phrase printed on it with emoji eyeballs looking sidewise in the direction of Ben Simmons. Embiid averaged 30.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.0 blocked shots in 37.4 minutes in the seven-game series loss to the Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, all while playing with torn cartilage in his right knee. After three years of being out of his depth and out of gas in the postseason, Embiid feels like he proved something this year, even in defeat:
NBAaudacy.com

OPINION: Shepard: Don't trade Ben Simmons, Sixers

On Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets in an instant classic, Game 7 overtime thriller at Barclays Center. Following the game, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo maintained his opinion that Nets star Kevin Durant is the best player in the world, and he happens to be right. But let's not forget that Durant wasn't among the NBA's best at first. In his first four seasons, he made two All-Star Games. Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons -- also known as Philly's public enemy No. 1, at the moment -- made three in his first four seasons. For the past few seasons, Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard -- who debuted in 2011 -- has held the title for the league's best two-way player. Simmons only has one less All-NBA First Team selection than Leonard in just four years on the court. Simmons was in the same rookie class as NBA superstars Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell, who are top-15 players in the world. It’s Simmons who has more All-Star appearances than both.
NBAatlantanews.net

Sixers' Ben Simmons won't play for Australia in Olympics

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons informed Basketball Australia on Monday that he will not be part of the country's Olympic basketball squad in Tokyo. Simmons told Boomers coach Brian Goorjian that he needs to focus on individual skill development this summer. "I have spoken with Ben and whilst we...
NBATrentonian

Sixers shouldn't be so quick to rule out trading Embiid

They occurred within about an hour of each other Monday, two technically independent news occurrences involving the 76ers. On Line 1, there was Doc Rivers, a day after throwing shade on whether Ben Simmons could be a starting point guard for a championship-minded team, suddenly, dramatically insisting he had the answers, the willingness and the confidence that he could take the veteran non-shooter to “a different level.”
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Mitch Lawrence: Simmons played scared, Embiid has to say 'it's him or me'

Mitch Lawrence, analyst for SiriusXM NBA Radio, tells Mike "Chico" Bormann that Ben Simmons played scared in the Sixers' early playoff exit and Joel Embiid has to say 'it's him or me' as they break down how Philly broke down in the postseason and who could step up and win a wide open NBA Title Monday night on "Chico After Dark."