RADIO BLOWHARD SAYS SIXERS EMBIID ISN’T A CLOSER — PUH-LEASE!

On Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets in an instant classic, Game 7 overtime thriller at Barclays Center. Following the game, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo maintained his opinion that Nets star Kevin Durant is the best player in the world, and he happens to be right. But let's not forget that Durant wasn't among the NBA's best at first. In his first four seasons, he made two All-Star Games. Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons -- also known as Philly's public enemy No. 1, at the moment -- made three in his first four seasons. For the past few seasons, Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard -- who debuted in 2011 -- has held the title for the league's best two-way player. Simmons only has one less All-NBA First Team selection than Leonard in just four years on the court. Simmons was in the same rookie class as NBA superstars Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell, who are top-15 players in the world. It’s Simmons who has more All-Star appearances than both.