3 Ways to Diversify Your Portfolio Outside of Stocks

By (Maurie Backman)
Herald & Review
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou'll often hear that a diverse investment portfolio is your ticket to growing wealth. And often, that means owning an array of stocks so you're invested in companies from different market sectors. But while owning a bunch of different stocks is a good first step toward a diversified portfolio, it...

herald-review.com
StocksHerald & Review

Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing June Stocks?

Like bargain stocks? Most investors do. And of course, the bigger the pullback, the better the potential bargain. Just because a blue chip name takes an oversized tumble in any given month, however, doesn't necessarily mean that stock is worth stepping into. Sometimes a modest sell-off is a hint of what's to come.
Stocksnews8000.com

Trying to Time the Stock Market Is a Bad Idea — Here’s Why

Day traders, beware. There’s an ever-growing mountain of evidence that even the most sophisticated professionals can’t consistently outperform the market — most of them don’t even beat index fund benchmarks in any given single year. If you plan to figure out which days stocks will rise and fall, it might be time to consider a new strategy.
Stockskoamnewsnow.com

From Cathie Wood Stocks to Bitcoin: 3 Explosive Strategies for Reaching Financial Independence

The American dream may mean different things to different people, but the desire to strike it rich and achieve financial freedom probably remains pretty central to the idea. Making the dream a reality may be easier said than done in many cases, but applying well-informed and calculated investing strategies can open additional avenues to success that put you in better position to achieve your goals.
StocksDelaware County Daily Times

KNOWLEDGE CENTER: Six ways to protect your 401(k) during a stock market crash [Column]

A stock market crash is simply a sharp downturn in prices that can happen swiftly and often with no notice. They have happened for centuries, and we will continue to experience them. A decline of 30%-40% is not unprecedented and can invoke fear, causing us to act unlike ourselves. We may even inadvertently throw our financial plans off track, which is where a good financial adviser can be invaluable.
Stocksinvesting.com

This Tech Stock Is a Confirmed Acquisition Target

Acquisitions are great. When a buyer swoops in and takes a publicly traded company private, they need to pay a hefty premium to existing shareholders. These strategic moves usually result in swift double-digit price appreciation. Now, the team at Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) has confirmed that the company could be...
StocksHerald & Review

Nvidia Announced a Stock Split. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Care

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a popular manufacturer of graphics chips, and the tech company's shares come at a high price -- more than $800 per share as of the end of June. Soon, the price per share will be much lower since the company announced a four-for-one stock split in May. Beginning on July 20, shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis, which means the price per share should fall to somewhere around $200.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Does Real Estate Perform During Inflation?

Is your house an investment? With housing prices on the rise, it sure seems like it is. But over the long run, it's a different story. On a Motley Fool Live episode recorded on June 17, Motley Fool contributor Matthew Frankel discusses the performance of housing returns over the long term and how it compares with inflation.
MarketsHerald & Review

3 Huge Investing Mistakes to Avoid in Your 60s

Your 60s are a pivotal time in life. During your 60s, you may be wrapping up your career and getting ready to kick-start the retirement of your dreams. But be careful -- the wrong investing decisions could hurt your plans to retire on time and leave you cash-strapped later in life. Here are three big mistakes it pays to avoid.
StocksHerald & Review

Stocks again post records following encouraging jobs data

Wall Street capped a milestone-shattering week Friday with stock indexes hitting more record highs as investors welcomed a report showing the nation's job market was even stronger last month than expected. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, its seventh straight gain and seventh consecutive all-time high. The benchmark index also notched...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Zacks.com

3 Non-US Mutual Funds That You Must Add to Your Portfolio

Investors may find non-U.S. mutual funds more attractive than those with significant domestic exposure. Moreover, non-U.S. mutual funds are excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across a wide range of foreign countries, including both emerging and developed nations. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove to be profitable.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in July (and Beyond)

For more than 12 years, Wall Street and investors have been enamored with growth stocks. That's because historically low lending rates and abundant access to capital created the perfect environment for fast-paced companies to thrive. But what investors might be overlooking is that value stocks have actually outperformed growth stocks...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

The Market Correction Playbook: Take These Steps To Protect Your Portfolio

As the memory of the Covid crash fades, we are reminded of the sudden and unpredictable nature of the stock market. During these crashes, investors often try to make the best decisions for their portfolios to limit the bleeding and try to capture the recovery. During extended rallies, investors point...
Stocksfa-mag.com

Want to Survive the Stocks Bubble? There Are Ways

Businesses are still bedeviled by post-pandemic logjams. There are signs of improvement, and they are enjoying growth, but the upward pressure on prices is still intense, and growing. That was the main readthrough from Thursday’s regular download of monthly data. The U.S. ISM manufacturing survey dropped very slightly, but remained...
Stocksinvesting.com

Is a Nasty Pullback for the Stock Market on the Way?

Last week, we speculated about whether the breakout attempt would succeed or fail. While, the S&P 500 (SPY) has clearly broken out and we are now 1.5% above the upper end of the range, I still have some nagging concerns. We’ve broken out in quantitative terms, but we are not seeing similar developments on a qualitative basis. Some notable examples include an increase in the number of stocks advancing, expansion in the number of stocks making new highs, and risk appetites becoming more bullish. Rather, the market’s advance seems constrained to a handful of sectors, while other parts of the market are churning sideways or in distribution. In this week’s commentary, I will discuss this topic in more detail and preview the second-half of the year. Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the POWR Growth newsletter).
Marketsambcrypto.com

It makes sense to add this Altcoin, if you have Ethereum in your portfolio

Over the past few days, major altcoins have registered recoveries in the market, as selling pressure seemed to have declined. Ethereum was leading the charge, but more often than not, it is difficult to gauge which altcoins to add alongside the largest altcoin. Not all assets rise in unison, and even if a collective increase is observed, they largely vary in terms of growth.