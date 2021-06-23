Piloted Driving Features in Level 2 and Level 2+ Autonomous Vehicles to Grow Exponentially by 2025
By 2025, one in five cars in developed regions will offer one or more Level 2 features, finds Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the global autonomous driving industry finds that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and value chain partners are streamlining their strategies, capital investments, and product roadmap to develop and deploy region- and segment-specific partial and highly automated vehicles. By 2025, one in five cars in developed regions will offer one or more Level 2 (L2) features due to stiff competition, while OEMs in emerging countries will offer Level 1 (L1) safety-related features. Global regulations favoring testing and deployment will determine the adoption timeline for consumer markets. China will lead the usership model of Level 4 robotaxis by operating paid services for public use within predefined geographies. This study highlights the critical market, business, and technology trends expected to drive the global autonomous driving industry.www.kpvi.com