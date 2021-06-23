NEW LISTING~4 NELSA LANE~MILLSBORO

4 Nelsa Lane, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Meadows ~ CLASS-C HOME NEAR JOHN J HWY....This 3bd, 2ba home has an attached one car garage and is situated on about a half acre of land. With just over 2,100 sq ft of living space, this home has ample potential. Updating has been started with new carpet in all three bedrooms, painting and a new water heater. All three bedrooms are located on the same side of the house, with the primary having it's own en suite with walk-in shower and soaker tub. The garage has a wood burning stove with work tables, extra fridge, door leading out to the back yard and breezeway before entering the home. There are two living rooms with an electric fireplace in the one off the kitchen and a separate dining area with original hardwood floors. The second bathroom just needs to be finished out and is ready for use. There is a spacious deck out back with storage shed, outdoor shower and mature trees lining the property to give shade and privacy. Home is being sold as-is condition. Call us today for more information or to schedule an appointment to see the potential this home awaits you!