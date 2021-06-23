Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland County, MI

Delta variant confirmed in two Oakland County residents

By Mark Cavitt
The Oakland Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Oakland County residents have been confirmed to have the Delta variant of COVID-19, a new mutant strain expected to become the dominant strain in Michigan and across the U.S. within weeks. The B.1.617.2 variant, first identified in India, is the most contagious yet and, among those not yet vaccinated,...

theoaklandpress.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
County
Oakland County, MI
State
South Dakota State
State
Missouri State
State
Wyoming State
City
Wyoming, MI
Oakland County, MI
Health
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
Local
Michigan Government
State
Utah State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Alphavariant#Covid#White House#Michiganders#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Portugal
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Says These States in Danger of Outbreak

As we celebrate Independence Day, the fact remains that we are not independent of COVID-19. A new Delta variant is ripping through communities in the United States and the CDC has announced that some of these will see spikes of cases, an uptick after weeks of a downward trend. "Currently, approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30%. These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable. In some of these areas, we are already seeing increasing rates of disease," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing Thursday. Read on to see if your state is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Arizona Statetucson.com

Spreading Delta variant moving toward dominance in Arizona

The Delta variant, a new, highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, is spreading in Arizona and Pima County. Scientists have detected seven cases in Pima County since May, according Dr. Theresa Cullen, the director of the county’s health department. Across the state, 122 cases of the Delta...
POTUSNPR

Understanding Conflicting Mask Recommendations Amid Delta Variant

This holiday weekend, it feels in many parts of the United States like the country has finally turned the corner on the pandemic. For many Americans, masks seem like a thing of the past and with good reason. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance in May to say that vaccinated people can resume pre-pandemic activities without a mask or worrying about social distancing.
Public Healthmidfloridanewspapers.com

State, national COVID numbers climbing

With the Florida Department of Health releasing its weekly COVID-19 update on Friday, number crunchers were able to update the national virus numbers and both the state and national trends are moving in the wrong direction. Florida reported 15,978 new resident cases for the week, or an average of 2,283 new cases per day. That’s a 45% increase from the 1,578 seen a week ago and a 58% jump from two weeks ago, when the state’s seven-day average was at 1,442 new cases.
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Florida StatePalm Beach Interactive

COVID-19 infections spike in Palm Beach County and Florida as vaccinations fall

Florida reported on Friday its slowest week for coronavirus inoculation in months as health officials discovered a small surge of infections among younger people. The state added just 168,192 residents to its weekly vaccination count Friday, the Department of Health reported, less than at any time since the first week of January. Meanwhile, health officials recorded more infections among residents in the past week, 15,684, than at any point since the final week of May.
Public HealthThe Dickinson Press

South Dakota scales back COVID-19 reporting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Health will scale back its COVID-19 data reporting to a weekly update, it announced on its virus data dashboard on Friday, July 2. The health department will report COVID-19 data, including fatalities, hospitalizations and cases, weekly on Wednesdays at noon, posting...
Michigan StateWWMT

COVID-19 cases ticking up in Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — New cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again in Michigan. State data shows after a two-and-a-half month decline the average number of new cases has jumped 31% since hitting a low point this week. Since Monday the average has increased from 110 cases per day to...
Public HealthAberdeen News

State Department of Health no longer updating COVID dashboard daily

The South Dakota Secretary of Health announced that the state will no longer update their COVID-19 dashboard on a daily basis. Kim Malsam-Rysdon said on Twitter that starting next week the COVID-19 dashboard on the state's website will no longer have daily updates and instead will only update numbers once a week on Wednesday.
Michigan Statebigrapidsnews.com

Michigan rescinds mandatory COVID-19 testing for ag workers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan rescinded a 10-month-old order requiring coronavirus testing of agricultural and migrant workers, citing increased vaccinations and a lower number of infections. The state Department of Health and Human Services' measure had taken effect last summer after nearly a dozen outbreaks at farms and food-processing plants.
Brookings County, SDBrookings Register

One new COVID-19 case in Brookings Co. Friday, July 2

BROOKINGS – The state is reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths in South Dakota Friday. One of the new cases is in Brookings County. The South Dakota Department of Health also announced that starting Monday, its online COVID-19 dashboard will be updated weekly instead of daily. New cases will be reported each week by noon Wednesday, and the update will include cases reported by 1 p.m. Tuesday each week.