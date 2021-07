England's Euro 2020 quarter-final victory over Ukraine overtook their last 16 victory over Germany as the most-watched TV event of 2021 in the UK. Gareth Southgate's team did their fans proud in Rome as Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson all struck to send the Three Lions into the semi-finals with remarkable ease. It was predicted to be a tough game, and the convincing nature of the 4-0 win has fans believing now more than ever that football may actually be coming home.