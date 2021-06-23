Cancel
Symmetry Systems Pushes Data Security After $15M Series A

By Chris Metinko
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco-based Symmetry Systems closed a $15 million Series A as it looks to push companies to move beyond network and application security and into protecting its most valuable asset — its data. The round was co-led by Prefix Capital and ForgePoint Capital with participation from Accenture Ventures. Founded in...

