Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

A forgotten chipmaker may be key to ending the global shortage

By Tim Culpan
MySanAntonio
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Legacy" and "mature" are the words usually thrown at the semiconductors Tom Caulfield produces at factories in Singapore, the U.S. and Germany. He doesn't like that. Instead, the chief executive officer of GlobalFoundries wants people to refer to his chips as "feature-rich," a term he feels better describes their wide array of uses. His point is valid. While larger rivals Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Samsung Electronics Co. and Intel Corp. battle it out to make ever-more advanced chips, the world is suffering most from a lack of capacity in the very products that GlobalFoundries offers.

www.mysanantonio.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Company#Bloomberg Lp#Advanced Manufacturing#Globalfoundries#Samsung Electronics Co#Intel Corp#Tsmc#Bloomberg Lp#Bloomberg Opinion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
South Korea
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Apple
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
Country
Singapore
Country
Germany
Related
Economyihsmarkit.com

Global manufacturing economy reels from intensifying supply shortages

Although global manufacturing output growth ran at one of the fastest rates seen for over a decade in June, capacity constraints continued to develop, reflecting a lack of labour and a record worsening of supplier delivery times. Prices continued to rise sharply as a result. The survey data also reveal...
Businesswincountry.com

Apple, Intel become first to adopt TSMC’s latest chip tech – Nikkei

(Reuters) – Apple Inc and Intel Corp will be the first adopters of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s next-generation chip production technology ahead of its deployment, possibly next year, Nikkei Asia reported (https://s.nikkei.com/3xe0U0n) on Friday. Apple and Intel are testing their chip designs with TSMC’s 3-nanometer production technology, the report added,...
BusinessFlorida Star

Chip Shortage May Delay Recovery Of Consumer Firms As India Unlocks

BENGALURU, India — Indians are coming out of their homes to shop as lockdowns are slowly being lifted, and the markets are bracing for a demand surge. But consumer-facing companies, including automotive firms, electronics goods, and personal computer makers, may not be able to deliver products on time. “Chip [or semiconductor] shortage is going to affect many companies across industries,” V. […]
StocksUS News and World Report

8 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid a Global Chip Shortage

8 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid a Global Chip Shortage. Analysts recommend these semiconductor stocks. A global chip shortage has disrupted the semiconductor industry as demand continues to outpace supply. However, analysts now expect the shortage to subside starting in the second half of the year, and plenty of semiconductor stocks are performing well despite the shortage. Consumer electronics sales are strong. Long-term trends including online gaming, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless networks and next-generation auto technology should generate sustainable tailwinds for semiconductor stocks for years to come. Here are eight top semiconductor stocks to buy in 2021, according to CFRA Research.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Next Imaging Technology Market May see a Big Move | Major Giants Olympus, Sony, Barco

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Next Imaging Technology Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Next Imaging Technology market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Cell Phonesbostonnews.net

Ultra Mobile Devices Market is Booming with Unstoppable Rate | Apple, Microsoft, Google, Dell Technologies

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Ultra Mobile Devices Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Ultra Mobile Devices market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Ultra Mobile Devices Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Telecom Market Is Booming Worldwide | ATAndT, Verizon, China Mobile, NTT, Deutsche Telekom

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global Telecom Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Telecom Market Report.
Aerospace & Defensethedallasnews.net

Airport Moving Walkway System - Market A Worth Observing Growth: Schindler, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Airport Moving Walkway System Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Airport Moving Walkway System market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are:
Businessgmauthority.com

General Motors-Backed Startup Wejo Nets $25M In Investments

General Motors-back auto data startup Wejo has announced a fresh round of investments totaling some $25 million. According to a recent report from Reuters, technology company Microsoft Corporation and insurer Sompo Holdings Inc. are the latest to inject the startup with cash. In 2019, General Motors reportedly invested $25 million...
Computerswccftech.com

TSMC Wins Intel Order For Two 3nm CPUs To Regain Market Share Lost To AMD

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has gained Santa Clara chip giant Intel Corporation and Cupertino tech giant Apple Inc's confidence for its next-generation 3nm chip process node. TSMC, the world's leading contract chip manufacturer, is currently building its 3nm chip plant in Taiwan's Tainan sector. According to details shared by the company technology symposium earlier this year, mass production for the node will kick off next year. The report comes courtesy of the Nikkei Asian Review, which quotes internal sources familiar with the matter to share the latest details.
CarsThe Guardian

Global chip shortage hits car production in China and Japan

The ongoing global shortage in the supply of semiconductors is affecting manufacturing in China and Japan, according to data, with car production among the industries hit. A shortage in semiconductor chips, which are the “brain” found inside every kind of electronic device, from PCs and TVs to games consoles and cars, has dogged economies for over a year.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Track And Trace Solutions Market 2021, Key Players Analysis, Technology Insights, Size, Share, Demands, Trend, End Users And Forecasts To 2026 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added Global Track and Trace Solutions Market by Product (Plant Manager, Checkweigher, Barcode Scanner, Monitoring), Technology (2D Barcode, RFID), Application (Serialization, Aggregation, Reporting), End User (Pharma, Food, Medical Devices) and forecast to 2026 Research Report to its online database. The implementation of...
Technologycepro.com

Will the Global Chip Shortage Result in an Influx of Fake Components?

A global chip shortage brought on by the coronavirus is wreaking havoc across myriad industries. If someone is manufacturing something that requires computing, they are likely struggling to obtain the appropriate materials. Expected to last into early 2022, a shortage of chips isn’t the only dilemma manufacturers and end users...
Food & DrinksThe Poultry Site

Stretched global supply chain means shortages on summer menus

In the United States, it's iced green tea. In South Korea, it's fries. At least nine fast-food chains and restaurant companies surveyed by Reuters said some of their locations have been grappling with changing lists of brief shortages of key ingredients and products, as supply bottlenecks plague eateries. The list...
BusinessForbes

3 Key Considerations For Global Collaborations On Sustainability

Director, Invest in Norway, North America at Innovation Norway, bridging the gap for large tech companies expanding into the Nordic Region. All the talk of international collaboration on sustainability is a good start. Now, it’s time for more actual collaboration. There is no shortage of agreements and pacts revolving around...