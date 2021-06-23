Kandi Burruss Will Produce Her First Broadway Play

I firmly believe there is literally nothing Kandi Burruss can’t do. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is a singer, songwriter, producer, restauranteur , actor, businesswoman, philanthropist — the list goes on. She’s also a badass mom and wife to Todd Tucker , and they are the definition of a power couple. Even though some people (* cough cough * NeNe Leakes ) question Kandi’s career or come up , she remains unbothered and always finds a way to make her coin. The moral is don’t start none with Kandi and there won’t be none. Hear that, Phaedra Parks?

Season 13 of RHOA showed me that while I love Kandi , she might be beyond the show. While she used to get in blow-up fights with the cast, now she seems calm and collected. Well, unless you’re messing with her food . She doesn’t seem to hold grudges, forgiving Porsha Williams after all their history. She knows the definition of girl code and could teach Kenya Moore a thing or two about loyalty. Plus, she’s the Mistress Angel and has always been true to who she is on the show, through the good times and the bad. (Those rough days of Todd vs. Mama Joyce have stuck with me).

And now, Kandi is adding another title to her list of accolades — Broadway producer. Kandi recently announced in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she will be one of the producers for the Broadway debut of Thoughts Of A Colored Man, premiering this October.

The play is the first-ever to star all Black men and be written, directed and produced by a crew of Black people, her caption reads. “I’m super excited I have added another little feather to my cap,” Kandi said in the interview. “You know how much I love Broadway, so to have an opportunity to join such a wonderful team. I mean, I’m so excited about this play.”

Of course, many of her RHOA co-stars flooded her Instagram comments section to praise their friend/co-star. “CONGRATULATIONS @ kandi yams have that Russell [Wilson] and Ciara pray when it comes to making [money bag emojis],” Miss Marlo Hampton wrote. Shamea Morton slide in to congratulate Kandi and ask her for a role on the show. And Drew Sidora wrote, “Yasssss Huge Congrats.”

We’ve seen Kandi’s progression into acting and theatrical work throughout her time on RHOA . She first created a musical called A Mother’s Love based on her tumultuous relationship with Mama Joyce and Todd . She also starred in Chicago on Broadway and has been a cast member of The Chi on the CW. Kandi is a rockstar and can get away with anything she puts her mind to. Unless it involves disrespecting her mama.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT KANDI’S VENTURE INTO PRODUCING ON BROADWAY? DO YOU HOPE SHE RETURNS TO RHOA NEXT SEASON?

[Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman/ Bravo ]

The post Kandi Burruss Will Produce Her First Broadway Play appeared first on Reality Tea .